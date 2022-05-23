Man appears in court over the murder of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan in 1992

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, did not enter a plea to the allegation at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Seven-year-old Nikki vanished after leaving her grandparents’ flat in the Wear Garth area of the city on Wednesday, October 7, 1992.

Her body was found the following day in the nearby derelict Old Exchange building.

Nikki Allan.

No application for bail was made and Boyd, who was wearing a grey and black Umbro sweatshirt, was remanded in custody.

He will appear tomorrow at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading told the hearing: “Because of the nature of this offence, it can only be heard at the crown court."

Remanding Boyd into custody, District Judge Paul Currer told him the allegation was so serious it must be heard at a crown court.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “This is an extremely tragic case and our thoughts very much continue to be with the family and friends of Nikki Allan.

“A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki’s death 30 years ago.

“As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed. Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light.