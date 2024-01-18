'When I'm paddleboarding I've seen plastic bottles, bags, tops, and even Barbie dolls'

A paddleboarding artist has been inspired to launch a recycling initiative to create bracelets and other items of jewellery and trinkets after being shocked by seeing the amount of plastic waste in the sea while on her board.

Sally Anderson, from Whitburn, has signed up to the Precious Plastic initiative which provides global support for people to set up small businesses making use of recycled plastics.

Sally Anderson with some waste pieces of plastic and a basket she made from the recycled material.

Sally, 42, said: "Living in Whitburn I spend quite a lot of time on my paddle board and I've sadly seen lots of plastic in the sea off our coast.

"It gets worse in the summer, but when I'm paddleboarding I've seen plastic bottles, bags, tops, and even Barbie dolls.

"Plastics just take so long to breakdown and they pose a real danger for wildlife which can ingest the plastic or become entangled in it.

"There's also a big problem with microplastics which are being ingested by marine life and have now got into the human food chain.

"This is such a big problem. Plastics are even being found in the Arctic Ocean."

Determined to do something to tackle the issue, Sally has organised a number of beach cleans.

In 2023, she also took part in a sustainability course through Sustainable Sunderland and Creative Fuse, a collaborative partnership involving local businesses, councils and the region's five universities.

She said: "It was taking part in this course that really triggered me to take action."

After finding out about the Precious Plastics initiative, Sally arranged to visit one of their labs in Buinho in Portugal.

Sally said: "They use extension machines which melt the plastic and it comes out in worm forms which can be shaped into a range of different products.

"There are also machines which melt the plastic and inject it into different moulds."

An example of the high density poly ethylene (HDPE) plastics used to make items of jewellery and trinkets.

After learning about the process, Sally is now purchasing the recycling machines which she is going to install in her art workshop to create a range of products.

She added: "I'm going to start by creating beads to make bracelets, but I plan on expanding to also make recycled surf board combs, hair combs and rulers."

Sally also hopes to visit schools and community groups to run workshop sessions looking at the impact of plastics and the importance of recycling.

She said: "I'm very passionate about this project and hopefully this initiative can inspire more local people to care about their local environment.

"We are lucky to have a beautiful stretch of coastline and it's important not to take it for-granted and feel connected to it."

You can find out more and register an interest in Sally's Precious Plastic initiative by checking out her website.