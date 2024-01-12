Fans will get the chance to choose their Black Cats legends.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SAFC legends are set to be immortalised in screw art thanks to artist Darren Timby and The Fans Museum.

Graphic designer and screw artist Darren Timby has risen to prominence over the last few years after using screws to create portraits of iconic figures from the world of music including Elvis, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with the help of The Fans Museum, Darren is now turning his unique design skills to capture some of the Black Cats best loved players and he is calling on the help of supporters to decide which players and images should be selected.

Screw Art artist Darren Timby is teaming up with The Fans Museum to create a series of SAFC Legends images.

Darren said: "I'm passionate about music and this has been the focus of my screw art up to now. I'm also a Sunderland fan and a lot of people have been contacting me on social media about doing something around the club.

"I fancied a change and so I thought why not capture famous images of SAFC legends. My son Luke is massive Sunderland fan. He's a season ticket holder , goes to away games and he is going to be working on this project with me."

The legends artwork will be displayed at The Fans Museum.

Darren is looking to create screw art images of five SAFC legends and revealed the first portrait will be a much-loved former European Golden Shoe winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I put a bit of a teaser out on Facebook. There were lots of suggestions but the most popular was Kevin Phillips, who will be the first of the legends' screw art images.

"His partnership with Niall Quinn was behind one of the most successful periods in the club's post-war history and it brings back lots of nostalgic memories, particularly for fans in my age group from mid-thirties to forties."

The final image of Super Kev will be unveiled at The Fans Museum after owner Michael Ganley was only too happy to support Darren and display the screw art portraits of the Black Cats' legends.

Sunderland Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley.

Michael said: "Football is part of our culture and I've always been keen to support local artists at the museum. Over the last nine years we've displayed around 60 pieces of original art from local artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love Darren's work and when he got in touch about the legends idea, I was delighted to set aside space in one of our rooms for him to display these pieces of art.

"Artwork and paintings capture stories for a new generation. Before the last match we had in excess of 1,000 people coming into the museum which provides a great platform for local artists to have their work seen."

On the choice of Kevin Phillips for the first legends' portrait, Michael added: "Kevin is synonymous with Sunderland and is a great ambassador for the museum.

"He is also still the last Englishman to have won the European Golden Shoe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With work about to commence on Super Kev's image, Darren is already beginning to turn his attention to which other former players to include as part of the legends' series.

Fans are being asked to contact Darren on his Facebook page with suggestions of which other former players should be captured in screws.

He said: "I've already had suggestions for former players including Jim Montgomery, Kevin Ball and the picture of Jermain Defoe with Bradley Lowery.

"It could also be a current player. For example someone like Luke O'Nien is loved by the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My plan is to go with the most popular suggestions and I would like to select one supporter for each image to come to The Fans Museum to put in the final screw."

Darren's screw art image of Oasis.

Darren has achieved his initial ambition of seeing his artwork displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe in Newcastle and recent creations include screw replications of classic Oasis, Keith Richards and Amy Winehouse photographs.

Screw art depictions of Amy Winehouse and Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones.

Once complete, Darren and Michael hope Kevin Phillips will be able to perform the official unveiling at The Fans Museum.

Both the legends pieces and all Darren's other artwork are available to purchase with people able to register an interest via his Facebook page.