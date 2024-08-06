The owner of a bar damaged during Friday’s disorder in Sunderland has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help cover the costs of repairs.

Speaking to the Echo on Saturday morning (August 3), owner of the Spacebar, Rob Davison, described how both staff and customers were left “terrified” as a group of around 350 people descended on Waterloo Place with some members of the mob targeting his bar and trying to get inside.

Rob Davison outside the Space Bar. | National World.

Rob, 46, said: “We then saw a group of about 350 people marching down the street and when they saw the police office they seemed to make a beeline for it.

“However, they then started throwing rocks at the windows of the bar and were trying to get in through the locked door.

“The scenes were horrific. It was terrifying for both staff and customers.”

The adjoining Sunderland Centre Police Office and the Citizens Advice office also suffered heavy damage.

Scared for their safety, the bar’s staff and customers evacuated out to the back of the bar.

Rob added: “I could see smoke coming from one of the adjoining buildings.

“It was terrifying and some of the customers were screaming.”

On Saturday morning, Rob was waiting to be given permission to go into his business to assess the damage.

He has now posted a GoFundMe page with a target of £2,500.

In an accompanying statement, Rob said: “On Friday night our small business, Spacebar, suffered extensive smoke and physical damage due to the riots.

“We have begun an around-the-clock clean-up and repair effort to reopen as soon as possible. We are reaching out to our community for donations to help cover the repair costs.

“We don’t want to use our insurance because the cost of our insurance is already £4,500 a year and we don't want this to increase.

At the time of writing the GoFundMe page has received £839 from a total of 40 donations.

Rob said: “A big thank you to our community for your incredible support so far. You have been amazing and we appreciate any assistance you can provide during this challenging time.”