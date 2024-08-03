Sunderland business owner Rob Davison has described the “terrifying” moment rioters targeted his bar during last night’s (August 2) disorder in the city.

Rob, 46, owns the popular Space Bar which adjoins Sunderland Central Police Office, which was targeted by rioters, and the Citizens Advice office which was reportedly set on fire.

Rob Davison outside the Space Bar. | National World.

Rob said: “I first of all got a call from my manger who said things were getting rowdy outside.

“I told him to lock the inside door and just to let regulars in. I went to the bar at 9pm and at that time things seemed pretty quiet.”

However it wasn’t long before the situation escalated into chaos.

Rob added: “We then saw a group of about 350 people marching down the street and when they saw the police office they seemed to make a beeline for it.

“However, they then started throwing rocks at the windows of the bar and were trying to get in through the locked door.

“The scenes were horrific. It was terrifying for both staff and customers.

“For safety reasons we had to evacuate out of the back of the bar and I could see smoke coming from one of the adjoining buildings.

“It was terrifying and some of the customers were screaming.

“I’m from Sunderland and I’m ashamed of the idiots who did this, however, I’m also proud of the volunteers who turned up here this morning to help with the clean-up.”

The Space Bar wasn’t the only business targeted during the disorder as police officers confirmed boards on a shop in the city centre were due to the windows having been smashed by rioters.

Boarded up windows due to them being smashed during the disorder. | National World.

In the same vicinity of the city, police officers also confirmed the windows on the double doors of a convenience store had been removed due to being smashed during the disorder.

There was a significant police presence in the city today (August 3) with a noticeable number of officers and vehicles patrolling the streets.