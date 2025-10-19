“It’s overwhelming” - the words of loving dad Jack Potts after the local community has rallied sound to raise over £70,000 to help get his daughter Ivanna, 4, the lifesaving surgery she needs in the USA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivanna was born with a severe form of congenital heart disease called hypoplastic right heart and heterotaxy syndrome.

Four year old Ivanna Potts in her Sunderland AFC shirt. | Jack Potts

The condition means the right side of her heart is underdeveloped, preventing it from functioning correctly and allowing Ivanna to do many of the things other little girls her age enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Echo last week, Jack said: “Ivanna currently only goes to school for about nine hours each week as it simply becomes to much for her. Her oxygen saturation levels are around 70–75%, far below the normal range of 95–100%, something which affects her every single day.

“Her lips can sometimes go blue and she often has to sit on the side during PE, unable to do what the other children are taking part in.”

Unable to get the treatment which could potentially save her life and give Ivanna her childhood back on the NHS, Ivanna’s family contacted Boston Children’s Hospital and were give new hope by the doctors there.

Dad Jack Potts said: “Doctors at the hospital in Boston have been in touch to say there is a pathway for Ivanna to get her childhood back and potentially save her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hospital are offering something called a Biventricular Repair Program. This involves multiple intricate repairs to Ivanna’s heart defects, requiring an exceptionally skilled and experienced surgical team.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is one of the few centres in the world with the expertise and success rates for such specialised procedures.”

Unfortunately the cost to fly Ivanna out to the USA and to undergo the pioneering operation and aftercare is £250,000 - an amount Jack and the rest of his family simply don’t have.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the potentially lifesaving funds, with a staggering £73,886 donated in just 10 days since the page was set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as donating on the GoFundMe page people have also set up fundraising events, including local boxer Danny Hopper jnr boxing 100 rounds at North Star Boxing Club to raise vital funds.

Speaking about the response to his family’s plight Jack said: “I just want to thank everyone in Sunderland and beyond for the amazing support and the incredible lengths people are going to in order to help in any way they can.

“It truly means the world to us. We still have a long way to go, but we won’t stop until Ivanna gets everything she needs to live a happy and healthy life.

“We’re honestly struggling to take in all the kindness and generosity that has been shown to us — it’s overwhelming in the best way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One day, me, Ivanna and our family will make sure we give that same kindness and generosity back.”

Despite the phenomenal amount already raised the family are still only 30% towards their target.

Jack said: “Time is everything right now. Every day we wait, Ivanna’s window for this life-saving repair gets smaller.

“Please, if you can, help us give her the chance she deserves — to run, play, go to school, and live a full life with the healthy heart every child should have.

“If we have not got Ivanna then we have not got anything.”

You can support Ivanna’s cause by donating the family’s GoFundMe page. If you wish to offer any private support then you can also contact Jack via the contact section on the GoFundMe page.