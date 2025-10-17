“We all come together when something like this happens” - the words of local boxer Danny Hopper Jnr, 20, who is going to be stepping into the ring for a mammoth 100 rounds to raise vital funds to help save the life of a little Sunderland girl.

Danny, 20, is going to be boxing 100 rounds to help raise money for four-year-old Ivanna Potts to enable her family to take her to Boston Children’s Hospital for potentially life saving pioneering heart surgery and treatment.

Danny jnr and Danny snr alongside Ivanna Potts. | Submitted.

Ivanna was born with a severe form of congenital heart disease called hypoplastic right heart and heterotaxy syndrome.

Unable to get the treatment which could potentially save her life and give Ivanna her childhood back on the NHS, Ivanna’s family contacted the pioneering hospital and were give new hope by the doctors there.

Dad Jack Potts said: “Doctors at the hospital in Boston have been in touch to say there is a pathway for Ivanna to get her childhood back and potentially save her life.

“The hospital are offering something called a Biventricular Repair Program. This involves multiple intricate repairs to Ivanna’s heart defects, requiring an exceptionally skilled and experienced surgical team.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is one of the few centres in the world with the expertise and success rates for such specialised procedures.”

Four year old Ivanna Potts in her Sunderland AFC shirt. | Jack Potts

Unfortunately the cost to fly Ivanna out to the USA and to undergo the pioneering operation and aftercare is £250,000 - an amount Jack and the rest of his family simply don’t have.

After hearing of Ivanna’s plight Danny and his coach Danny Hopper snr wanted to do something to help.

Danny jnr said: “I wanted to do something for Ivanna, not only because I’m a family friend but in situations like this I think everyone who can, should help in some way.

“I would hope that people would help one of my family members if we ever needed it. Southwick has a bad name sometimes, but one thing we do is we all come together when something like this happens.”

Danny jnr with dad and coach Danny snr. | Submitted.

The 100 round event will take place on Saturday (October 18) at North Star ABC Boxing Club on Kings Road in Southwick.

Starting at 9am, Danny will be boxing one round each with other members of the club, with members of the public invited to come in for a one round sparring session with Danny.

Danny Hopper snr, who runs the club, said: “Ivanna’s dad Jack is a friend of the family and we just wanted to do something to help. It’s obviously more upsetting when there is a child who needs help.

“Anyone can come along and put the gloves on - children and adults. All we ask is that people put some money in our donation bucket, whether you get in the ring or just want to watch.

“The 100 rounds will take about three hours to complete and we are hoping to raise at least £1000.”

Ivanna’s family have also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the vital funds.

Jack said: “Time is everything right now. Every day we wait, Ivanna’s window for this life-saving repair gets smaller.

“Please, if you can, help us give her the chance she deserves — to run, play, go to school, and live a full life with the healthy heart every child should have.

“If we have not got Ivanna then we have not got anything.”