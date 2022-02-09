Over £60,000 raised by Sunderland shoppers for charity

Despite the difficult circumstances faced by many during the pandemic, shoppes were still able to raise £61,000 worth of cash and kind donations to a number of local causes.

The annual St Benedict’s Hospice Giving Tree returned for the fifth year and, despite only being in place for just two weeks instead of the usual four, it raised more money than previous years.

Just under £7,000 was raised for the initiative which allows people to hang a bauble in memory of a loved one in exchange for a donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre director Karen Eve

The Bridges’ own Christmas grotto brought in £1500 which will be used to support charitable organisations across the city, while the Sun FM Toy Appeal brought in toys worth around £40,000.

The centre also housed a stand on behalf of the British Legion which sold poppies in October and November which also raised in excess of £12,500.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, praised shoppers for their generosity.

She said: “We know the people of Sunderland are always very generous but we were also mindful of what a tough time people have had in the last two years.

“So to hear from these amazing organisations that not only have they done as well as previous years but in some cases better, is fantastic and a real tribute to the kind hearted people we have in the city.

“The money they have given will make a real difference to so many worthwhile organisations and we’re very proud of the response we’ve had.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.