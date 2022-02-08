Two smokers fined after they were spotted dropping cigarette ends in Sunderland city centre
Two women have left court with fines of almost £500 each after they were prosecuted by Sunderland City Council for dropping cigarette ends in the city.
The two smokers were spotted dropping cigarette ends in the city centre, ignored £150 penalty notices, then failed to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court – resulting in them being fined £489 each.
Karen Mordey of Keighley Avenue, Sunderland, was seen dropping a cigarette end on Union Street and walking away on July 21.
Victoria Hallis of The High Road, South Shields, was witnessed dropping a cigarette end and walking away in Market Square on July 16.
During the hearing on Tuesday, February 1, magistrates heard how the two defendants were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150 for littering but failed to pay despite reminder letters.
Due to the pair failing to appear at court, both cases were found in absence and they were ordered to pay fines of £220 victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.
Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "Most people manage to dispose of their cigarette ends properly, but the small minority who fail to do this face a £150 Fixed Penalty Notice for littering.
"If they choose to ignore these warning letters, they can then face court action.
"This shows that we take littering very seriously, and these latest fines show that the magistrates will not put up with not to put up with the people who cannot dispose of their waste and litter properly and legally.”