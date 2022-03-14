Online book of solidarity set up so Sunderland residents can express their support for Ukraine

The move follows the lighting of Sunderland landmarks in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag earlier this month after Russia invaded the country.

The online book has been launched today (Monday, March 14) and will be available until Wednesday, March 30.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, hopes that the book will offer the chance for Sunderland residents to express their thoughts following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said: "Our thoughts and our prayers are with all those caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

"No-one who has seen the dreadful impact of the Russian bombardment on the towns and cities of Ukraine and its people can fail to have been moved by this, or by the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"I know that people across Sunderland have been deeply shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding there.

"The online book will allow members of the public who wish to do so to express their thoughts and solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

If you wish to leave a comment in the online book of solidarity, then you can do so by visiting: www.sunderland.gov.uk/ukraine-solidarity.

