Olympian Becky Adlington is bringing swimming back to a Sunderland school
Four time Olympic-medal winner and TV presenter, Becky Adlington OBE, is opening a swim school at Castle View Enterprise Academy next week, Tuesday, April 29, bringing swimming back to the facility.
Swim! is a national learn-to-swim provider, founded by Becky and fellow Olympic swimmer Steve Parry MBE. The company will become the sole operator of swimming lessons at the Academy on Cartwright Road, resurrecting the facility.
The new swim school is called ‘Swim@ Sunderland Castle View’ and will provide lessons for 3-11 year olds of all abilities, delivered by fully qualified teachers.
The bespoke lesson programmes have been designed to enable children to swim confidently in small groups of up to six. All lessons will have weekly themes to keep the young swimmers engaged, ensuring a fun and progressive learning journey.
By maintaining the pool’s operation, the Swim! team will create numerous employment opportunities and children will be afforded the chance to develop essential lifesaving skills.
Ahead of opening, Becky and the Swim! team have invested in improvements to the existing pool facilities at the school. A brand new viewing lounge has now been added, so parents can observe lessons comfortably.
Becky Adlington, co-founder at Swim!, said; “We’re really excited to bring the pool at Castle View back into use so that we can provide excellent learn to swim opportunities for children across Sunderland and surrounding areas.
“Ensuring as many children as possible have access to swimming pools is an absolute priority of mine, so we are incredibly pleased that we can save the pool facility at this venue.
“We’re confident our swimming lessons will be the best in the area, and we can’t wait to meet all of the children and parents who come on their swimming journey with us.”
Lessons at Swim@ Sunderland Castle View will run after school into the evening on weekdays, and also across the weekend, making classes accessible for parents on any schedule.
Parents can book online to get their child’s first month of swimming lessons for £10, then £32 per month after that - www.swim.co.uk/centre/castle-view
Places are limited, so pre-registration is essential.
