A woman has “transformed” her life and health after shedding three stone with the help of Slimming World Sunderland.

Olivia Paxton, from Houghton, always looked forward to her summer holidays, but like many people she “dreaded” seeing the photographs captured on her travels.

With a dream holiday travelling across Europe with her partner lined-up for Summer 2024, Olivia decided it was time to lose her excess weight and so in January she enrolled at Slimming World’s Fence Houses group.

Olivia lost six pounds in her first week and went on to lose an impressive three stone.

Olivia before and after her weight loss. | Olivia Paxton

She said: “Losing three stone has completely transformed my life. For years I battled with my mind and its perception of my self-image but also the distinct lack of motivation to do anything about it.

“I’d set myself goals of cutting out chocolate, going on a diet or attending the gym numerous times a month, but nothing ever took off.

“My weight wasn’t just a physical burden due to feeling consistently drained, it also weighed heavily on my confidence and overall well-being.

“It had a significant impact on my social life and my relationships. I knew I needed to make a change as I didn’t want to continue looking the way I did, especially not on holiday.

“Shorts or revealing clothes were a no go and the thought of sitting in the car for hours driving round Europe made me feel ill as I knew how uncomfortable I was going to be.”

Following Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan Olivia still enjoys food but now makes “healthier choices without ever feeling hungry”.

She said: “Instead of mindlessly snacking on biscuits and chocolate throughout the day, I now enjoy two substantial and healthy meals that leave me feeling so much fuller.

“I've moved away from relying on takeaways for lunch or tea, and by planning my meals two weeks in advance I can shop smarter and make healthier choices.”

The physical impact of Olivia’s weight was exacerbated by suffering from Joint Hypermobility Syndrome which left her feeling pain and stiffness.

After losing three stone in August this year, Olivia has seen a massive improvement in her health and was able to embark on her dream holiday.

Olivia enjoying her her holiday after her weight loss. | Olivia Paxton.

She said: “Not only do I feel lighter physically, but my energy levels have increased, as has my self-esteem.

“As someone who was diagnosed with Joint Hypermobility Syndrome from a young age, I experience pain daily. However I’d never thought about how excess weight on my joints would exacerbate this, until I lost it.

“Everyday tasks have become easier and I’ve gone from barely moving to walking 13 miles in one day.

“Most importantly, I was able to go on an amazing holiday where we covered 2,500 miles across seven countries and 11 cities in just two weeks.

“I even wore the shorts that had been making me nervous, and I felt great in them. The trip was incredible, filled with lifelong memories shared with my partner Matty, and our two adorable dachshunds Cody and Albi.”

Olivia hopes her story will inspire other people to embark on their own weight loss journey and has now trained as a Slimming World Consultant and is about to launch her own support group in Newbottle.

She said: “If you’re struggling with your weight and don’t know where to turn, I encourage you to give Slimming World a try.

“It’s not just about losing weight, it’s about gaining a new lease on life. Remember, every journey starts with a single step and so why not make today the day you take yours.”

Olivia’s Slimming World sessions will be held every Tuesday between 5.30pm and 7pm at Newbottle Working Men’s Club.

Anyone interested can contact Olivia by calling 07535631885. You can find out more about other support groups via the Slimming World Sunderland website.