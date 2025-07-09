Northumbrian Water to replace old pipes to improve city's water supply and reduce the risk of leaks
The money is to be spent on renewing 800 metres of water mains pipes feeding people’s homes.
The replacement of the old pipes will “add resilience to customers’ supplies, as well as ensuring people continue to receive high quality tap water from the company’s network”.
Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Brian Hardy, said: “This is an important investment to help protect customers’ water supply and quality, long into the future.
“By renewing this section of water mains, we reduce the chances of bursts and disruption, but we know it will come with some impact while work takes place, so we will work to keep the community informed as we progress.”
The replacement of the pipes, which commenced on Monday (July 7), is set to cause some disruption.
Work is set to take place along North Hylton Road from the Riverbank Road junction, east to the Hollywood Avenue area.
The project will be delivered by Northumbrian Water’s partner, United Living, working in sections along the road to reduce the impact outside individual properties.
During the work, a road closure will be in place for one week from Monday July 28 on Castletown Way. A short diversion for motorists will be signposted.
Completion of the work is anticipated in early September.
