The world’s biggest half-marathon returns on Sunday, September 8, with more than 57,000 competitors set to pound the pavements between Newcastle and South Shields.

And the Simplyhealth Great North 5K, Simplyhealth Mini and Junior Great North Run will be staged on Saturday, September 7 at Newcastle and Gateshead Quaysides.

Northumbria Police has been working closely with organisers, local authorities, Nexus and other emergency services light partners over a number of months to ensure the safety of competitors, spectators and residents.

Officers will be on patrol across the Metro system

Chief Inspector Dave Pickett is the Silver Commander for this year’s events.

He said: “We are once again incredibly proud to play a part in the Great North Run, which is one of the North East’s most-loved annual events in the calendar,” he said.

“The Great North Run is a great spectacle for the region. It attracts tens of thousands of competitors and spectators and gains both national and international attention.

“I’ve worked the Great North Run in previous years and I do so again this year with a real sense of pride - it is a privilege to be part of it.

Armed officers will be on hand

“Many of our officers and staff will be running the race, while we will have officers on duty along the route to engage with the public and assist with any concerns or questions runners or spectators may have.

“Armed and unarmed officers will be on duty, as has been the case at a host of events across the region in recent years, and they are there to offer reassurance to the public.

“We are expecting Newcastle city centre, South Shields and all roads in between to be extremely busy across the weekend, and we have been working closely with local transport providers to ensure all public transport runs as smoothly and with as little disruption as possible.

“My message to the public is clear; have a wonderful weekend, enjoy the fantastic atmosphere that the Great North Run always brings to the region, and please stay safe – anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer or one of the Great North Run marshals.”