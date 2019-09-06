Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the 2014 Great North Run.

Your mile-by-mile bluffer's guide to completing Sunday's Great North Run 2019

The 2019 Great North Run takes place this Sunday with around 50,000 runners expect to pack the 13.1-mile route between Newcastle and South Shields.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 09:16

Here is one veteran plodder's mile-by-mile guide to what competitors should expect on September 8 along the half-marathon course.

1. Mile One

Allow yourself plenty of time to make the 10.40am start - otherwise you might find yourself forced to start in a supposedly slower coloured zone.

2. Mile Two

Don't get sucked into joining in all the "Oggy, Oggy, Oggy" chants underneath the echoey flyovers during mile two. Don't get fooled either by this 1981 picture of runners crossing the Tyne Bridge - it will be far busier in 2019.

3. Mile Three

Your first opportunity to take advantage of a water stop as you approach Gateshead Station.

4. Mile Four

Warning: The first major incline kicks in as you trek uphill from Gateshead Stadium towards Heworth Roundabout.

