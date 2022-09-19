Individuals and small groups joined in a minute’s silence to remember the Queen this morning across the region and the rest of the UK.

Among them were passengers, police, rail workers and others at Central Station in Newcastle.

Dated: 19/09/2022 MINUTES SILENCE QUEENS FUNERAL A minutes silence is observed by LNER staff and commuters at Newcastle's Central Station in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today (Monday) See Queen Funeral round up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In line with national guidance, local screenings of the funeral were not arranged, but there were regional screenings, including at Old Eldon Square in Newcastle for the North East, and also free indoor screenings at Vue cinemas in the region.

After watching on the big screen in Newcastle, Marilyn Shemmings from Sunderland said the service was "absolutely wonderful".

The 68-year-old retired youth worker took the Metro to join several hundred people at the screening.

She said: "I'm glad I came. Everyone is in the same boat, here to pay their respects to the Queen who has done a marvellous job over the years."

Dated: 19/09/2022 MINUTES SILENCE QUEENS FUNERAL A minutes silence is observed by LNER staff and commuters at Newcastle's Central Station in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today (Monday) See Queen Funeral round up

She was joined by others of all ages.

Former Royal Fusilier Karl Slater, 45, travelled from Meadow Well, North Shields, to watch the ceremony with his son Harley, eight, who wore his cubs' outfit.

Mr Slater, wearing a beret with his fusilier's hackle, said the Queen was "the best boss I ever had."

He added: "It's important to show my respect for the Queen, she gave 70 years of her life and you can count how many days off she had on the fingers of both hands in those 70 years."

Dated: 19/09/2022 MINUTES SILENCE QUEENS FUNERAL A minutes silence is observed by LNER staff and commuters at Newcastle's Central Station in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today (Monday) See Queen Funeral round up

Mike Brooke, 69, from Walker, Newcastle, joined the First Battalion Light Infantry in 1970 and later served with the Territorial Army and was with members of the Joint Ex-Sevices Association guarding the War Memorial in Old Eldon Square.

He said: "It's most important we gave our respects up in the North East, not a lot of people have been able to travel down to London.