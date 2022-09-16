Her late Majesty will take her final journey in procession to Westminster Abbey, where the service will be held from 11am on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled over the UK and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch, ascending the throne in 1952 and remaining dedicated to her duty until her death on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Tributes will be paid to her lifetime of service at today's state funeral, with some of the world's most prestigious leaders and politicians joining the Royal Family in paying their respects.

A state funeral following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

A two-minute silence will take place shortly before midday on Monday, at the end of the funeral service.

As well-wishers from across the globe descend on London in their droves to play a part in the landmark occasion, we will be bringing you the latest updates from our reporter Georgina Cutler in the capital as well as the picture from across the North East.