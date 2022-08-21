Nine-year-old Sunderland schoolgirl wins international pageant after representing UK in Texas competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quinn Lux Lownie, from Redhouse, travelled to Texas with mum, Ashleigh Hackett, to represent the country in the Miss Pre Teen Galaxy Pageant.

Quinn competed in the 20th anniversary of the Galaxy International pageants and won the Best Photogenic, Best Interview, Best in Fashion and Best in Evening categories before being crowned Miss Pre Teen Galaxy 2023.

The International pageant kicked off on August 2 and finished on August 6 before Quinn – who attends Northern Saints Primary School – and her mum travelled back to Sunderland “on a high”.

Quinn was crowned winner at the competition in Texas.

Ashleigh said: “It was fabulous, we absolutely loved every minute of it. There was a lot of build up with things like interviews and rehearsals but when Quinn won, she was so overwhelmed, we were both crying – She’s done incredibly well.

"She has made so many friends, and attended all the parties, she’s just enjoyed everything so much. Her favourite round was the fashion round because she can be super sassy. When I saw her on the stage with all this confidence and sass, it made me so proud.”

Over the past five years, the young competitor has raised more than £60,000 for charities across the region as part of her pageant fundraising efforts.

Quinn represented the UK in the international competition.

Quinn, who is an ambassador for Amber’s Law – a charity that is campaigning to change the current cervical smear test law from the current age of 25 down to 18 following the death of 25-year-old Amber Rose Cliff – has also raised money for the national autistic society.

Ashleigh added: “Quinn has had so much support back home, we’ve received so many lovely messages, she’s just over the moon. She will hold the title for one year so it will give her a much bigger platform to continue doing positive things.

"We’re still on a high, I couldn’t sleep the night she won, it’s been fantastic! She now plans to continue getting out and about using her platform to do more fundraising and promoting Amber’s Law.”

Quinn was 'overwhelmed' when she won.