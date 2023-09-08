New Sunderland gym 'where everyone feels at ease' opens at Ashbrooke Sports Club

Watch more videos on Shots!

New and modern gym facilities have been installed at the Sunderland club. But perhaps more importantly one-to-one personal training, with either a male or female trainer, is now available.

Paul Mooney and Kathryn Forte are now running the sessions, both have years of experience.

Kathryn’s business, WEARfit, offers friendly and fun sessions to classes or individuals to get local people in shape. Many women prefer a female trainer. Kathryn is also a masseuse.

Kathryn Forte and Paul Mooney are now taking fitness sessions at Ashbrooke Sports Club. Sunderland Echo image.

Paul’s business is called Pro-Motion Health & Fitness. The former Nissan worker is dedicated to what he does. He is also a food intolerance practitioner and his fitness sessions specialise in weight loss.

Paul said: “We’ve taken over recently and we’re getting a load of new equipment in and have been dismantling the old stuff.

“The club has been struggling financially over the last few years, but we’re really pushing it now and it’s becoming popular again.

“The clients we’re aiming for are those who want to avoid an intimidating environment; so it’s one-to-one personal training.

“We’ve been based there for a couple of years, but the previous owner has left and we just want to get things going. We’re open now and want this to become a community thing. It’s all positive and a great thing for the club itself. We both do group sessions as well as one-to-one.

“I know personal training is kind of a luxury at the moment, because people are struggling financially. But we’re trying to do a price that people can afford, at different times of day.”

For more information on Ashbrooke training sessions with Kathryn Forte, visit www.facebook.com/WEARFitSunderland, email [email protected] or call 07769 946711. You can contact Paul via the Paul - Pro-Motion Health & Fitness Facebook page, or call 07988 725409.

:: Meanwhile Sunderland Cricket Club, which is based at Ashbrooke, has arranged an end of season dinner at Ramside Hall. Special guest is broadcaster and former England bowler (and quantity surveyor) Phil Tufnell.