The riding centre teamed up with Barratt Developments North East, where 11 staff members came to complete the new sensory trail.

It followed on from a similar boost for the riding centre in August 2021, when volunters from the firm helped clear weeds, prepared garden beds and planters, and planted flowers and shrubs.

The latest visit to the riding centre, involving Staff from Barratt’s technical department, included helping to plant fruit trees to create a new orchard within the sensory trail garden, and plant flowers and shrubs to transform an empty field into a wheelchair accessible trail for riders and walkers alike.

The Barratt North East team at Washington Riding Centre

Paula Archer, chairperson of Washington Riding Centre, said: “We’re very grateful to the volunteers at Barratt Developments for helping us with the progress of the sensory trail. It will have a big impact on the individuals we provide lessons to by enriching their experience and developing their senses.”

Stephen Wooldridge, Technical Director at Barratt Developments North East, added: “The Washington Riding Centre does a great deal of work to support local people with disabilities and special education needs. We are always looking for ways to help the communities in which we build and myself and the team were pleased to be able to aid the centre again in creating the sensory trail. We hope the trail will improve the experiences of visitors and it continues to provide a safe and positive environment.”

The volunteering was comes as part of the house builder’s ‘Donate a Day’ programme, where all employees are encouraged to pledge two fully paid days of volunteering to a local cause each year, which plays a part in ensuring the house builder continues to support the communities in which it builds.