Elly Masheder, 26 from Plains Farm, Sunderland, gave birth to her son Eddison, in October 2021 and four months later started suffering from postpartum hair loss, with clumps of hair falling out and finding bald patches.

Severely affecting her confidence, Elly would regularly wear hats in an effort to hide her hair loss, until she decided to shave her head for a good cause, local charity Bundles for Babies.

Elly before suffering from postpartum hair loss and after shaving her head

Elly, who is a nursery nurse, shaved her head earlier in the spring and has so far managed to raise £690 for the charity, who provide baby and child essentials for struggling families.

She said: “I had my son Eddison in October and my problems with hair loss started four months later after I stopped breastfeeding. I had hair extensions in but that was just making it worse. I decided to take them out and thought the easiest option is to just shave it off. I spoke about it with my mam and she said if I’m going to do it why don’t I do it for a good cause.

“I’m a single parent and I understand how difficult it can be for families when having a baby to cope financially. I really wanted to do something to help them as they’re a great charity and do so much to the local community. Charities like Bundles for Babies are so important and it was nice to raise awareness for a local charity that a lot of people might not know about.”

Bundles for Babies, based at The Co-op Centre, on Whitehouse Road, in Hendon, is a baby bank which offers a discrete service, providing struggling families with essentials such as clothing, toys and books.

Elly after shaving her head

Elly was shocked by how generous the community was with their donations and felt overwhelmed to have raised over £650.

She added: “I was just blown away with how much support I received on the Go Fund Me Page. I never expected to raise as much as I have and it’s just so overwhelming.”

Elly is still taking donations for Bundles for Babies, which can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elly-raise-money-for-bundles-for-babies

Elly's postpartum hair loss

