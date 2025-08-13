New Ray Lonsdale statue honouring The Forgotten Army to be unveiled this week

The latest evocative sculpture by Ray Lonsdale will be unveiled this week to coincide with the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Entitled ‘Humanity – The Forgotten Army’, the piece depicts Sunderland POW Len Gibson who was imprisoned on the notorious Burma ‘Death’ Railway by the Japanese and endured years of unimaginable treatment.

The statue at Ray Lonsdale's studio in South Hetton | Daft as a Brush

Sadly, Len passed away on 31st July 2021 at 101 years old, but he inspired countless people in his long lifetime.

Ray’s new sculpture will be unveiled at 11am on Friday, August 15 at South Shields Town Hall, after which there’s plans to install the sculpture in North Marine Park permanently from December.

It’s the latest piece to be created by the South Hetton artist whose works can be seen around the area including Seaham and St Peter’s Riverside and Keel Square in Sunderland.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care boss, Brian Burnie, who was a long time friend of Len’s, has privately funded this moving tribute to all those prisoners of war, many of whom perished.

Brian organises an annual VJ Day Memorial Walk on August 15, this year from Newcastle Civic Centre to South Shields Town Hall in South Tyneside, after which the sculpture will be unveiled with a memorial service.

“This year is very different”, says 81-year-old Mr Burnie. “It’s the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan and marks the official end of the Second World War. This wonderful statue by Ray Lonsdale will be such a moving tribute to all those who never came home and to those veterans who suffered so much.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mr Dennis Carr and Mr Tom Davidson, who are centenarian veterans who will unveil the statue, along with other veterans just after 11am on 15th August.

Geroge Woodall REME Regiment, with 100-year-old Dennis Carr | Submitted

“I am also asking for as many children, grandchildren and relatives of Far East Prisoners of War to be part of this touching memorial service.”

While VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945) celebrated the end of the war in Europe, VJ Day marked the true end of World War II. Many PoWs continued to suffer extreme conditions, disease and torture in Japan months after VE Day celebrations in Europe.

The statue depicts veteran Len Gibson BEM at the time of his liberation handing his home-made guitar to a young local boy as a symbol of peace and forgiveness.

Len played the guitar to entertain his fellow prisoners of war. If you look carefully, you can see the small amount of money Len earned rolled-up inside for the child.

Geroge Woodall REME Regiment 102-Year-old Tom Davidson (R). | Submitted

Later in life, Mr Gibson adopted one of the Daft as a Brush ambulances, with the children at his former school where he was a music teacher creating the artwork for the ambulance and naming it ‘Len Guitar Gibson”.

Len’s daughter Jennifer and family will be present on the day with many other guests including council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, representation from King by Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Lieutenant General Robin Brims and many other supporters.

Sculptor Ray said: “Brian asked me to come up with some ideas for a memorial statue, so I read the book Len wrote and there was one story that really stood out.

“Len had made a make-shift guitar to entertain his friends while he was captured, inside that guitar was a very small amount of money he had made. Just as he was about to get on a plane after liberation, Len gave the guitar with the money inside to a Thai child; to me that’s special.

“After all that time of being purely tortured and all the discomfort and aggression, just to give that gift before he came home was such a nice touch and really tells the story of the man.”