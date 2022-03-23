New £200,000 outdoor play equipment at Sunderland parks - in time for Easter holidays

An overall investment of £203,000 has been invested into the upgrading of the play and urban games facilities at a string of sites in the area.

These are at Hylton Road playing fields, East Herrington, Barnes Park, Silksworth Recreation Park, Grindon Lane, King George V playing fields in Pennywell and in Thorney Close.

The new facilities include outdoor gym equipment, which is suitable for use by adults and older children, free of charge.

From left: David Groark , senior environmental services manager at Sunderland City Council, Cllr Peter Gibson, chair of the West Area Committee and Cllr Martin Haswell, vice chair of the West Area Committee. Picture by Kevin Brady.

County Durham firm Brambledown Landscape Services Ltd has worked in the scheme on behalf of Sunderland City Council, to upgrade play equipment and safety surfacing and install new swings, springies, roundabouts and seating.

Funding for the work includes £120,000 from the Neighbourhood Fund, with an additional £3,000 from Community Chest and £24,000 Section 106 funding for King George playing fields’ wheeled sports park.

Work is also now scheduled to be carried out at the Portsmouth Road play area in Pennywell, as well as at the King George V site.

Play Park between Hylton Road and Falkland Road, Sunderland. Picture by Kevin Brady.

The council says this is part of their commitment to help residents live more healthy lives.

Chair of the West Area Committee, Cllr Peter Gibson, said: “During the Let’s Talk Sunderland discussions, our residents told us they want to see free exercise facilities and improved community spaces.

“The West Area Committee discussed this with Public Health and the CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) and decided to jointly fund and install this fantastic outdoor gym equipment in six areas across the west.

“I am delighted to see the first play parks up and running, and I hope residents will enjoy this new addition to the West Area of Sunderland.”

The kids will love what's been done. Picture by Kevin Brady

The outdoor gym equipment was funded by £155,000, with £40,000 from the CCG, £25,000 from Public Health and West Area Committee, £25,000 from the Neighbourhood Fund and £65,000 from the Neighbourhood Capital Investment Programme.

New outdoor gym equipment at Hylton Road playing fields. Picture by Kevin Brady.