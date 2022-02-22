More than 100,000 homes to benefit from improved TV services with new Bilsdale mast following fire

More than 100,000 homes across County Durham, North Yorkshire and the Tees Valley will benefit from improved TV services when a new, interim mast is switched on tomorrow, February 23.

The switchover to the new, 80-metre mast at Bilsdale follows weeks of technical testing and months of construction and is the latest step in restoring services following a fire last August.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on August 10, following a call from an engineer working at the transmitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Bilsdale mast was demolished via controlled explosions after it could not be repaired.

The 1,032 ft-tall structure, which was built in 1969, ensures reception coverage for an area encompassing County Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, and down to Harrogate, York, Filey, and Whitby.

Now, more than 98 percent of homes across the region have had some TV services restored since the fire.

But the location of the interim mast and the terrain of the North York Moors means that when the switchover takes place a “signal shadow” will be created where the line of sight is interrupted as the company set out how the switchover is likely to mean a loss of service for some homes.

Handout photo of smoke billowing from a fire at the Bilsdale transmitting centre in North Yorkshire. Picture date: Tuesday August 10, 2021. PA Photo. Firefighters extinguished the fire but concerns remain around the structural integrity of a transmitter mast, the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) has said.

Over recent weeks Arqiva, which operates Bilsdale Mast, has been contacting around 1,250 households which rely on Freeview services, mainly in the east of County Durham, who are likely to lose their TV signal as a result of the switchover.

Homes which use Sky, Virgin and Freesat services will not be affected by the switchover.

Arqiva has also set out returning advice for those homes where the TV signal may be affected by the switchover and help for a number of homes which may need an engineer to repoint their aerial free of charge.

Engineers have already repointed aerials on more than 200 homes ahead of tomorrow’s switch, and more are to be arranged.

Earlier last week, planning permission was granted for the permanent replacement mast at Bilsdale, which will be more than 300 metres tall and will become one of the UK’s tallest structures.

On a visit to Bilsdale, Arqiva’s chief executive officer, Paul Donovan, welcomed the switchover to the new mast, praised the efforts of engineering teams who are working in tough conditions, and reiterated the company’s support for those affected.

He said: “The switchover to this new mast is another important step in the huge project to restore full TV services to people across the region. Our teams have worked extremely hard in challenging conditions to complete it.

"We’re sorry for the disruption which the fire has caused, and we remain fully committed to providing help and advice to those who are affected, and especially the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Any residents who notice a change in their TV reception are advised to re-tune their TV and if the TV doesn’t automatically re-tune, or if you find retuning difficult, then to visit bilsdalemast.co.uk/retuning or call the Arqiva freephone helpline on 0800 121 4828.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.