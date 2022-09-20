Measuring what looked to be in excess of 20 metres wide and 10 metres high, the poignant message engraved into the sand simply read “Goodbye Queen Elizabeth II”.

While visible on the beach, the moving tribute was best seen from the raised promenade and surrounding clifftops where photographer John Alderson captured people pausing for a moment of reflection while taking in the moving inscription.

The image was taken yesterday evening before the tide came in.

Less than three months ago, John captured a similar beach inscription paying tribute to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which marked seven decades on the throne.

Yesterday’s funeral marked the culmination of the country’s period of mourning with the funeral believed to have been watched by a global audience of around four billion people.

Sunday evening (September 18) saw another visual tribute to the Queen with many of the city’s iconic landmarks such as Penshaw Monument and the Northern Spire Bridge lit up purple as a mark of respect and remembrance to Queen Elizabeth II.

