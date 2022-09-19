The period of national mourning culminates today with the funeral of the UK’s longest reigning monarch which will see the funeral procession follow her coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying-in-state, past Parliament Square, and on to Westminster Abbey, where there will be a national service viewed by millions of people.

The cortege will then travel to Windsor Castle for a committal service and private burial.

As a mark of respect and remembrance, landmarks including Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle, The Beacon of Light, the lighthouse at Cliffe Park and Keel Square lit up the city with a radiant purple glow.

Speaking ahead of the illumination, Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Lighting landmarks in her honour is just one of the ways we are remembering the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II. I hope it will remind people across the city to pause and take a moment to remember Her Majesty and also think of the Royal Family at this very sad time."

Durham City also fell silent at 8pm last night as a service of reflection was held in the Market Square which saw a giant projected image of the Queen on her coronation day in June 1953 displayed on the buildings.

The moment of silence was followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Here’s 12 poignant images as Sunderland and Wearside was lit up in remembrance of a reign which may never be surpassed.

1. Tribute for all to see. Penshaw Monument, Sunderland's highest point, was illuminated in purple, lighting up the night sky and ensuring the city's mark of remembrance could be seen across Wearside. Photograph: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

2. Moment of reflection Four people paying their respects with a moment of reflection on Penshaw Monument. Photograph: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

3. Tribute for a Queen who inspired a nation. The Northern Spire Bridge lit up in purple - a fitting tribute for a Queen who inspired a nation. Photograph: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales

4. Traffic comes to a halt. A traffic free Northern Spire Bridge as Sunderland fell silent in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Photo Sales