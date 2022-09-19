12 poignant pics as Sunderland and Durham reflect on the record breaking reign of Queen Elizabeth II as Wearside lit up purple in her honour
As Queen Elizabeth II embarks on the final journey of her record-breaking reign, last night (September 18) saw some of the city’s most iconic landmarks illuminated in purple in recognition of her 70 years on the throne.
The period of national mourning culminates today with the funeral of the UK’s longest reigning monarch which will see the funeral procession follow her coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying-in-state, past Parliament Square, and on to Westminster Abbey, where there will be a national service viewed by millions of people.
The cortege will then travel to Windsor Castle for a committal service and private burial.
As a mark of respect and remembrance, landmarks including Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle, The Beacon of Light, the lighthouse at Cliffe Park and Keel Square lit up the city with a radiant purple glow.
Speaking ahead of the illumination, Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Lighting landmarks in her honour is just one of the ways we are remembering the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II. I hope it will remind people across the city to pause and take a moment to remember Her Majesty and also think of the Royal Family at this very sad time."
Durham City also fell silent at 8pm last night as a service of reflection was held in the Market Square which saw a giant projected image of the Queen on her coronation day in June 1953 displayed on the buildings.
The moment of silence was followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
Here’s 12 poignant images as Sunderland and Wearside was lit up in remembrance of a reign which may never be surpassed.