My skincare brand has been named as a UK top 100 small business

“I hope this recognition encourages more people to support independents and inspires other midlife women, women of colour and solo founders to follow their dreams too,” says a Sunderland-born businesswoman who’s been recognised nationally for her Newcastle skincare brand.

Pamoja, an independent, award-winning natural skincare brand based in Newcastle, has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, as it kicks off its annual call to champion and support the nation’s favourite businesses.

Small business owner Sarah Taylor | Submitted

Pamoja, which creates natural skincare designed to support women through hormonal skin changes, was founded by Sunderland-born Sarah Taylor in 2019.

Following a nationwide search, the Newcastle firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the countdown to Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

Pamoja is the only business chosen from Tyne and Wear, and one of just four representing the entire North East region.

Skincare brand Pamoja | Submitted

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Sarah, founder of Pamoja Skincare, who attended Sunderland’s former Church High School, said:"I’m incredibly proud that Pamoja has been recognised as part of the SmallBiz100. To represent Tyne and Wear, and to be one of only four businesses from the North East, is such an honour.

“I started Pamoja to help women feel confident in their skin through life’s changes, and to be celebrated alongside other inspiring small businesses is a huge milestone. I hope this recognition encourages more people to support independents and inspires other midlife women, women of colour and solo founders to follow their dreams too."

Pamoja will be profiled by the campaign on Friday 17th October 2025 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Firms like Pamoja in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said:"Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities."