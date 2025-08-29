Use us or lose us, says business owner amidst village closures

Come out and show support for your local businesses, says the owner of a popular hospitality brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Dryden, co-owner of Blacks Corner, who champion small-batch produce, has urged people to shop local after a number of business closures in East Boldon.

Blacks Corner started life at its flagship branch in East Boldon | Sunderland Echo

Blacks Corner started life in the South Tyneside village, going on to open a deli down the road, Blacks Corner in Seaburn, a branch at Fenwick and a future branch to open at the new Culture House in Sunderland city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Blacks Corner continues to be a cornerstone of village life, some of its fellow local businesses have shut up shop for various reasons recently, including neighbouring Wisteria Kitchen and Volare, as well as The Paper Shop which closed in nearby Cleadon in August 2024.

Master Debonair, meanwhile, had closed its doors in Station Road, but it’s now been announced on its social platforms that the menswear retailer is now under new ownership and management after the previous owner went “into insolvency.”

Jonny said such local businesses are vital to creating a vibrant village life for residents and visitors and urged people not to take local shops for granted.

Jonny Dryden, left, with his team at the Blacks Corner in Fenwick | National World

He said: “ We are deeply saddened to hear of yet another East Boldon business closing its doors today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This marks the seventh closure in just two months, adding to a growing list of much, loved shops and cafés that have been part of our village life.

“Each of these closures is a loss felt not only by the business owners but by all of us as neighbours and friends.

“A village is only as vibrant as the people who fill it. Unlike a city centre, we don’t have endless passing trade, we rely on one another.

“When you choose to shop, eat, and spend time locally, you’re not just making a purchase you’re helping to keep the heart of East Boldon alive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We know that shopping local can sometimes feel fractionally more expensive, but the true cost of not doing so is far greater.

“If we don’t actively support our village amenities, we risk losing them entirely. And once they’re gone, they don’t come back.

“At Blacks Corner, we have always seen ourselves as a community business, built for and with the people around us. But today, more than ever, we want to reach out and ask for your support, not only for us but for all the independent businesses in East Boldon.

“This is what community truly means: standing together to nurture and protect the unique character of our village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Living in a village is something special. It’s what makes East Boldon unique. But unique can also be fragile. Let’s not take it for granted. Let’s cherish it, support it, and ensure that East Boldon continues to thrive for years to come.”