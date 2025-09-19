My name's Perry the Cat and I want to play for Sunderland AFC

A budding Black Cat has his sights set on playing for SAFC.

Like many people his age, Perry March, 13, has dreams of pulling on the iconic red and white stripes one day - so much so, he’s known as Perry the Cat to friends and family.

Perry's mum Kelly Chapman, Specsavers Durham's Alex Armitage and Perry March. | Specsavers

But his dreams had to be put on hold due to eyesight problems.

The Durham youngster had been having difficulties getting to grips with contact lenses - but he found a solution at a local opticians which is helping him reach his goal of being a goalkeeper.

Due to his strong prescription, the St Leonard’s Catholic School pupil requires specialised contact lenses in order to see while playing sport, including playing in goals for Brandon Community FC and Fernhill Town FC, as well as being a keen cricketer and boxer.

After years of playing in glasses and sports goggles – and many trips to Specsavers Durham to repair them – Perry worked with dispensing optician Alex Armitage to get the hang of his new contact lenses.

Perry set a goal of being able to wear them for the first time at his dad’s wedding and, after a bit of trial and error, was able to show off his new look on the big day.

Specsavers Durham's Alex Armitage and Perry March. | Specsavers

Perry, who has been a glasses wearer since he was four years old, had been trying on and off for almost three years to find the right fit for contact lenses.

And, after finally making the breakthrough, he has been showing them off at school and on the pitch as ‘Perry the Cat’ sets his sights on starring in the red and white of Sunderland in the future.

“My dad and grandad are huge Sunderland fans, and they call me Perry the Cat because I am quick across my line in goals!’ says Perry.

“My favourite players are our new goalkeeper Robin Roefs and Mr Sunderland Luke O’Nien. I’d love to be like them one day.

“Working with Alex to get my contact lenses sorted has been amazing. I feel much more confident and freer on the pitch and around my mates.

“It’s made a huge difference – so much so no one at school recognised me at first.”

Perry’s mum, Kelly Chapman, has noticed a huge difference in her son’s confidence as she thanked Alex and the team at Specsavers Durham.

She adds: “Alex at Specsavers Durham has been amazing with Perry and has really helped him throughout the years.

“We were very much regulars at the store with Perry breaking his glasses while playing football a good few times, so they have been with him every step of the way.

“We’ve always had a great experience at Specsavers and would encourage anyone considering contact lenses to enlist their help.”

Gavin Donnelly, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Durham, says: “We are delighted young Perry has been able to find contact lenses that work for him and it’s clear he is now thriving on the pitch.”