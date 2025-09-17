Now that’s what you call Seoul food!

Sunderland’s food and drink scene is truly flourishing and diversifying at the minute - and finally we have a restaurant dedicated to the colourful dishes of Korea.

Manager Hani and co-owner Rachel Meng | Sunderland Echo

The Korean Spoon has given new life to the old Food Weighouse site in Fawcett Street, which has stood empty for some time, with hand-drawn murals and cartoon characters.

It’s been brought to the city by business partners Rachel Meng and Guangcheng Shi who own the neighbouring Bar Shu Impression restaurant, who teamed up with a Korean business partner for their second restaurant.

Running for the past eight years, Bar Shu has built up a firm following in that time for its authentic Chinese dishes.

The restaurant specialises in dishes like bibimbap and gimbap | The restaurant specialises in dishes like bibimbap and gimbap

Rachel said: “Bar Shu is really popular with Asian students, but we also want to appeal to the wider community.

“We’ve noticed more and more Korean students coming to the city, but there isn’t a restaurant that just does Korean food. We eat and cook a lot of Korean food ourselves and we felt there was a gap in the market.”

On the menu, you’ll find some classic Korean dishes like gimbap, mandu (Korean dumplings), kimchi pancakes, corn dogs, sizzling dishes, a range of noodle soups and fried noodles - and, of course, plenty of soju.

There’s also bibimbap, one of South Korea’s signature dishes, a rice bowl which you can tailor with different meats, seafood or cheese, as well as your preferred spice level.

The restaurant is open seven days a week for sit and take away | Sunderland Echo

To appeal to as many people as possible, you can also order food to go at lunchtimes.

Moving forward, the team will also be introducing the famous Korean barbecue, a communal dish which you cook at your table.

The restaurant launched this week and Rachel said they’ve been busier than expected.

It’s one in a number of new additions at this end of Fawcett Street with Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken shop also expected to move into the corner unit once occupied by Harry’s Game Shack after the shop unit facades were restored in keeping with the heritage of the area.

A new art gallery called Twenty-Four North East is also heading to Fawcett Street.

*The Korean Spoon, Fawcett Street, is open from 12pm to 9pm seven days a week for sit in and takeaway.