7 new food and drink openings heading to Sunderland

Here’s a round up of what we can look forward to.
1. Fretta by Ruhe, Stockton Road, city centre
Fretta by Ruhe is set to open in October in a revived city centre block of buildings. Joanne Woods has already had success with Ruhe in Roker Park and its new sister site will offer a more express dining option, as well as sit in brunches. It's housed in the former Hot Rats and Uniform shop unit which has undergone a makeover as part of The Four Corner Collective. On the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, it houses four boutique serviced apartments upstairs to meet demand for quality accommodation in the city centre and four retail units downstairs. | Sunderland Echo
2. Wear, Vine Place, city centre
Also due to open in October is Wear in Vine Place. Well-known for its time as Aphrodite, the building has been bought by AutismAble, which supports neurodivergent people across the region. Upstairs at the site will host its employability training, as well as workshops in photography, music, wellbeing, crafts and more. Meanwhile, downstairs will house Wear, a coffee shop and bottle bar, as well as a pre-loved clothes shop. | Sunderland Echo
3. Pepe's Piri Piri, corner of Fawcett Street
A former games lounge site in the city centre could soon reopen as a restaurant, after a national chain lodged a bid for signage. Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an advertising consent application for a building on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West. Planning documents submitted to council officials name restaurant chain Pepe's Piri Piri as the potential future occupier, a company specialising in freshly cooked chicken. They also have a 'Sunderland coming soon' listing on their website. | Sunderland Echo
4. The Korean Spoon, Fawcett Street
Also taking shape on Fawcett Street in a unit next to Bar Shu Impression is The Korean Spoon. The final touches are being made and once open it will be the city's first Korean restaurant. We can expect dishes like fresh kimbap, bubbling hot pots, korean corn dogs, bibimbap and more. | Stock image