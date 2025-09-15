7 new food and drink openings heading to Sunderland

1 . Fretta by Ruhe, Stockton Road, city centre

Fretta by Ruhe is set to open in October in a revived city centre block of buildings. Joanne Woods has already had success with Ruhe in Roker Park and its new sister site will offer a more express dining option, as well as sit in brunches. It's housed in the former Hot Rats and Uniform shop unit which has undergone a makeover as part of The Four Corner Collective. On the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, it houses four boutique serviced apartments upstairs to meet demand for quality accommodation in the city centre and four retail units downstairs. | Sunderland Echo