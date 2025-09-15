7 new food and drink openings heading to Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:08 BST

From artisan produce in a new £27m building to new life being given to old structures and the city’s first Korean restaurant, work is underway on some new food and drink openings in the city.

Here’s a round up of what we can look forward to.

Fretta by Ruhe is set to open in October in a revived city centre block of buildings. Joanne Woods has already had success with Ruhe in Roker Park and its new sister site will offer a more express dining option, as well as sit in brunches. It's housed in the former Hot Rats and Uniform shop unit which has undergone a makeover as part of The Four Corner Collective. On the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, it houses four boutique serviced apartments upstairs to meet demand for quality accommodation in the city centre and four retail units downstairs.

1. Fretta by Ruhe, Stockton Road, city centre

Fretta by Ruhe is set to open in October in a revived city centre block of buildings. Joanne Woods has already had success with Ruhe in Roker Park and its new sister site will offer a more express dining option, as well as sit in brunches. It's housed in the former Hot Rats and Uniform shop unit which has undergone a makeover as part of The Four Corner Collective. On the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, it houses four boutique serviced apartments upstairs to meet demand for quality accommodation in the city centre and four retail units downstairs. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Also due to open in October is Wear in Vine Place. Well-known for its time as Aphrodite, the building has been bought by AutismAble, which supports neurodivergent people across the region. Upstairs at the site will host its employability training, as well as workshops in photography, music, wellbeing, crafts and more. Meanwhile, downstairs will house Wear, a coffee shop and bottle bar, as well as a pre-loved clothes shop.

2. Wear, Vine Place, city centre

Also due to open in October is Wear in Vine Place. Well-known for its time as Aphrodite, the building has been bought by AutismAble, which supports neurodivergent people across the region. Upstairs at the site will host its employability training, as well as workshops in photography, music, wellbeing, crafts and more. Meanwhile, downstairs will house Wear, a coffee shop and bottle bar, as well as a pre-loved clothes shop. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A former games lounge site in the city centre could soon reopen as a restaurant, after a national chain lodged a bid for signage. Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an advertising consent application for a building on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West. Planning documents submitted to council officials name restaurant chain Pepe's Piri Piri as the potential future occupier, a company specialising in freshly cooked chicken. They also have a 'Sunderland coming soon' listing on their website.

3. Pepe's Piri Piri, corner of Fawcett Street

A former games lounge site in the city centre could soon reopen as a restaurant, after a national chain lodged a bid for signage. Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an advertising consent application for a building on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West. Planning documents submitted to council officials name restaurant chain Pepe's Piri Piri as the potential future occupier, a company specialising in freshly cooked chicken. They also have a 'Sunderland coming soon' listing on their website. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Also taking shape on Fawcett Street in a unit next to Bar Shu Impression is The Korean Spoon. The final touches are being made and once open it will be the city's first Korean restaurant. We can expect dishes like fresh kimbap, bubbling hot pots, korean corn dogs, bibimbap and more.

4. The Korean Spoon, Fawcett Street

Also taking shape on Fawcett Street in a unit next to Bar Shu Impression is The Korean Spoon. The final touches are being made and once open it will be the city's first Korean restaurant. We can expect dishes like fresh kimbap, bubbling hot pots, korean corn dogs, bibimbap and more. | Stock image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FoodSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice