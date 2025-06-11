“He was one of the family, we miss him greatly, and we just want Northumbrian Water and the Environment Agency to be transparent and publish the results of their findings into pollution in Cut Throat Dene.”

These are the words of former teacher Gavin Heskett whose family’s golden retriever Jasper passed away from Acute Haemorrhagic Diarrhoea Syndrome which developed into sepsis.

Gavin Heskett at Cut Throat Dene where he had been walking Jasper on the day his dog fell ill. | sn

On the same day he fell ill, Jasper had been playing in the water at his usual walking spot at Cut Throat Dene in Seaburn.

At the same time Jasper fell ill and was taken to Roker Park Veterinary Centre, the practice’s leading vet Rory Thomson had warned dog owners to avoid walking their pets in the Cutthroat Dene area in Seaburn after a spate of “severe” sickness and diarrhoea.

After being contacted by the Echo, Northumbrian Water confirmed there had been a leakage from a sewage pipe some 1,800 metres from the dene. The leakage was at a point where a sewage pipe passed over a highways drainage system which feeds into the waterway at Cut Throat Dene.

The Environment Agency also confirmed it had investigated the “pollution incident”, but “could not confirm” whether this was linked to any dog becoming ill.

Former design and technology teacher Gavin, 68, said: “On Tuesday May 13 I took Jasper for his usual walk on the field next to Cut Throat Dene. He went into the bushes and I heard him splashing about in the water.

“That evening he became very lethargic and started being sick and also had diarrhoea. The next day he became worse and started passing blood, which is when we took him to the vets at Roker where he was kept in during the day.”

Golden retriever Jasper. | sn

The practice referred Jasper to the animal hospital in Cramlington, but sadly Jasper’s condition deteriorated and he had to be put to sleep at 12.30am on Sunday May 18.

Gavin said: “We got a call from the hospital to say Jasper had developed sepsis and were asked to come to the hospital to say goodbye. The vets said he had developed an inflectional disease caused by bacteria and that this had developed into sepsis.

“I personally believe he has picked up this infection from the dene. We had been nowhere else - this is the place I always took Jasper for his walk.

“I have not yet been able to get rid of Jasper’s toys or his bed, and I still go out each morning to do the walk I used to do with him.”

After being contacted by the Echo about concerns raised over Cut Throat Dene, a Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We investigated and found the cause of the problem to be a combined sewer some miles away. As soon as we realised the issue we fixed it straight away.”

When questioned further about the “cause” a Northumbrian Water spokesperson contacted the Echo to explain the likely contamination was due to a point 1,800m away from the dene where a sewage pipe and highway drainage system cross over - the same drainage system which then flows into Cut Throat Dene.

We also contacted the Environment Agency and were informed their officers had been deployed to the site to investigate reports of the pollution.

A spokesperson later added: “Our investigation into the pollution at Cut Throat Dean identified a localised issue which has since been resolved.

“While we are aware of reports of a dog becoming ill, we cannot confirm whether this was linked to the pollution incident.

“We take pollution incidents extremely seriously. Where appropriate, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.”

We have asked for a more detailed explanation as to what the “localised issue” was, but as yet, have not received a response.

After speaking with Gavin, we once again contacted both the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said they “sympathised” with Gavin, but that their original statement still stands.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear about the loss of this family pet, and our thoughts are with the owners.

“After being made aware of the issue at Cut Throat Dene by the Environment Agency on May 21, we investigated and found the cause of the pollution to be a leak on a combined sewer a mile away. We fixed this straight away and it was resolved within 24 hours.

“We can confirm that we have not received any claims in regard to this, but if we do then this would be fully investigated as per our normal process.”

Gavin and his family have spent “over £8,000” in veterinary bills, although did have pet insurance up the value of £6,000.

Gavin said: “It’s not about the money - we have lost a member of the family. What we want is greater transparency as to the investigation which took place at Cut Throat Dene and for the results to be made public as to what was actually found in the stream.”

Roker Park Veterinary Centre vet Rory Thompson has been explaining the dangers of parvovirus.

Its a sentiment shared by vet and director at Roker Park Veterinary Centre, Rory Thomson, who said: “From my perspective, I have seen a few dogs that were exercised in Cut Throat Dene suffer with severe gastrointestinal signs. One of these was Jasper, a young fit retriever that was really unwell with severe haemorrhagic diarrhoea that rapidly progressed to septic shock, requiring referral for intensive care and plasma transfusions.

“This still didn’t stabilise his condition and he sadly passed away. We reported this to the Environment Agency due to concerns about contamination being the cause.”

Since confirmation that the leak has been fixed, Rory said he has not seen any dogs with the symptoms Jasper experienced.

Rory added: “Unfortunately, without samples from the affected dog confirming the same organisms as identified by the Environment Agency we cannot prove the stream was the cause of the infection.

“I would be interested to know exactly what was found and its implications to both human and animal health. This information is needed to guide advice to the public.

“Is the area now safe, and has it been subsequently tested to see if it is free of contamination?

“I am being asked to advise people but without any information, which should presumably be coming from the Environment Agency.”

Anyone who suspects a pollution incident is urged to contact the Environment Agency on their 24 hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60.”