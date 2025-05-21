City vet Rory Thomson has warned dog owners to avoid walking their pets in the Cutthroat Dene area in Seaburn after a spate of “severe” sickness and diarrhoea which has resulted in at least one fatality.

Rory, who is a vet and director at Roker Park Veterinary Centre, issued the warning after a number of dogs brought into the practice by their owners had been walking their pets in the Seaburn Dene area of the city.

Roker Park Roker Park Veterinary Centre vet Rory Thomson is warning dog owners to avoid the Cutthroat Dene area of Seaburn. | National World

Rory is particularly concerned about the severity of illness being experienced by the animals brought in for treatment.

He said: “We issued the warning on social media earlier this week following an increase in numbers of dogs hospitalised with severe, life threatening, haemorrhagic diarrhoea. We are concerned about a link to the Seaburn Dene area as this is where a few cases have been exercised prior to showing signs.

“All the dogs affected have a condition known as Acute Haemorrhagic Diarrhoea Syndrome (AHDS).

“The cause of this is unknown with many theories, many involving bacterial involvement but a reaction to a food, parasite or toxin has also been speculated.

“Most evidence seems to point towards a Clostridium bacteria being involved with this disease, however E.coli or Campylobacter may have roles to play too.

“I know at least one of the dogs sent to hospital has sadly passed away and we don’t know if the others will pull through.”

Roker Park Veterinary Centre vet Rory Thompson.

Whilst Rory stressed he can’t definitively say if the illness has been caused by the dogs drinking contaminated stream water, he has urged dog owners to “avoid walking their dogs in that area for now until we know more”.

Rory added: “We have reported these concerns to the Environment Agency and as such we are recommending dog walkers avoid this area until we have more information.”

After being contacted by the Sunderland Echo an Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed a team had been dispatched to the Seaburn Dene area to investigate.

The spokesperson said: “Our officers are out on site today (Wednesday 21 May) at Cutthroat Dean in Seaburn to investigate reports of pollution.

“We take instances of pollution very seriously and will take enforcement action if necessary.

“We would like to thank members of the public who reported this to our hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Rory’s concerns follow on from concerns raised by Fulwell and Seaburn ward councillor Malcolm Bond who told the Echo he had already raised the issue with the Environment Agency that fertiliser slurry being used on surrounding farmland could infiltrate into the stream at Cutthroat Dene in Seaburn .

Cllr Bond said he has been lobbying the Environment Agency for two years to “carryout a full investigation” into the water source in the Seaburn Dene area.

He said: “For ages we have been urging the Environment Agency to take action on farm slurry sprayed on nearby fields making its way into the stream, which leads directly onto Seaburn Beach.

“Our warnings have seemingly not resulted in effective action by the Environment Agency. We have local vets warning dog walkers to avoid the area after a spate of pets with severe sickness and diarrhoea.

“Environment Agency bosses must urgently carry out a full investigation of this latest series of incidents and come up with a plan to protect Cutthroat Dene from any further contamination.

“The area around the stream is used regularly by dog walkers and recreational walkers. There now needs to be an investigation as to why these people’s dogs are getting ill.

“Local residents need to be able to exercise their precious pets safely. This stream flows onto Seaburn Beach and we need to be sure water quality at this popular spot and on nearby beaches isn’t being allowed to be constantly contaminated.”

A meeting between Lib Dem councillors and the Environment Agency is scheduled for June 18.

Any pet owners who are concerned or whose dogs are showing symptoms of being unwell can call Roker Park Veterinary Centre on 0191 5160056.