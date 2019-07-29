Motorcyclist dies after Sunderland crash
A motorbike rider placed in an induced coma after being involved in a serious crash has died.
David Steel, 50, of Ford Estate, Sunderland, died on Sunday, July 28 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash.
Mr Steel was taken to hospital by the emergency services after suffering serious injuries to his lung, ribs and neck in the collision, which also involved a car.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is a tragic incident that has led to David’s death, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news.
“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding David’s death, and we will continue to carry out inquiries this week to form a chronology of events.
“A number of witnesses have already come forward and passed on information to officers, and I would like to thank those who have called in for assisting with our investigation.
“I would now like to make a fresh appeal for any other witnesses who are yet to come forward to do so.
“In particular, our inquiries have led us to identify a black saloon-style vehicle which was in the vicinity at the time of the collision.
“That driver may have valuable information that can hold the key to this investigation, and I would ask them to come forward and contact police at their earliest opportunity.”
Contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 921 240719.