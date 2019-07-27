Motorcyclist in induced coma following serious crash in Sunderland
A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash in Ford Estate, Sunderland.
A man has suffered injuries to his lung, ribs and neck and has been placed in an induced coma after an incident involving his motorcycle and another vehicle.
It happened shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, July 24.
A car and a motorcycle collided on Front Road, at the junction with Fletcher Close, in the Ford Estate area.
Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital.
An investigation has been launched and police are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with dash-cam footage, to come forward.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a serious collision that resulted in a man suffering multiple injuries.
“He remains in hospital and specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.
“A number of people stopped following the collision and a number of witnesses were spoken to by police. However, we would now urge anyone who has yet to come forward to do so.
“We would also like to hear from anybody who saw anything of note in respect of a white Mazda and a motorbike in the Front Road area shortly before the collision.
“If you were in that area, please check your dashcam footage and contact police if you have any information.”
Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 921 240719 or by emailing the officer in charge at 541@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.