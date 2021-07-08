Motorbike-loving Sunderland woman celebrates turning 100 and shares her secrets to a long life

Sylvia Williams celebrating her 100th birthday

Sylvia Williams has been living in Sunderland for 76 years after moving to Wearside in 1945 following the Second World War, and celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 6.

Sylvia was originally born in Watford where she lived and worked in the NAAFI during the war and then in an aircraft factory, checking the George system on Wellington Bombers.

After the war, Sylvia moved to Sunderland with her husband Lionel to support her father who had started a business in the area.

Sylvia Williams celebrating her 90th birthday with a motorcycle ride around Watford

Currently living in Ashbrooke, Sylvia and her family celebrated her 100th birthday with a party.

Sylvia’s daughter, Avril, described her as a true inspiration, adding: “My mam’s still very active and independent, she’s doing very well for 100. She’s definitely an inspiration to everyone around her. She’s still going strong at 100 and I just hope I’m as healthy as she is when I reach that age.”

Sylvia was the second oldest of seven children with four sisters and two brothers who both fought during the war.

Sylvia and her husband Lionel, who were married for 49 years before his death 30 years ago, had two children Gary and Avril.

Sylvia Williams celebrating her 100th birthday

Sylvia has managed well during the pandemic, supported by her family and carers, and was delighted to receive both doses of the covid vaccine.

Avril added: “She never just sits in a chair and wants to go out everyday and it’s been the same during the pandemic. She had her two jabs and it didn’t affect her one bit.”

In her late teens Sylvia was part of a motorcycling club and ten years ago for her 90th birthday she rolled back the years with a special motorcycle ride around Watford.

Now, Sylvia enjoys spending time with her family, keeping up with her great grandchildren, going for walks and keeping active.

When asked what the secret to a long life is, Sylvia said eating lots of broccoli, which she has with every meal and keeping busy.