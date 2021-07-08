Nissan rebrands its 'Southgate' in honour of England boss Gareth
England boss Gareth Southgate has made his mark at Sunderland’s Nissan plant.
The factory’s Goods Entrance has been known as The South Gate ever since the plant first opened 35 years ago and is used by thousands of staff and part delivery drivers every single day.
Now the firm has renamed the entrance The Nissan Southgate – complete with a picture of England’s team manager Gareth Southgate
The work was carried out ahead of last night’s thrilling 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark.
Now England will face Italy in the final of the delayed tournament on Sunday night.
Nissan HR Director Michael Jude said: “Thousands of our team here at the plant and supplier delivery drivers use the Nissan Plant South Gate every single day.
“To show our support for Gareth and the lads we’ve renamed it the Nissan Southgate, complete with a picture of the man himself.
"Come on England!”