The factory’s Goods Entrance has been known as The South Gate ever since the plant first opened 35 years ago and is used by thousands of staff and part delivery drivers every single day.

Now the firm has renamed the entrance The Nissan Southgate – complete with a picture of England’s team manager Gareth Southgate

The work was carried out ahead of last night’s thrilling 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the gate looks to drivers

Now England will face Italy in the final of the delayed tournament on Sunday night.

Nissan HR Director Michael Jude said: “Thousands of our team here at the plant and supplier delivery drivers use the Nissan Plant South Gate every single day.

“To show our support for Gareth and the lads we’ve renamed it the Nissan Southgate, complete with a picture of the man himself.

"Come on England!”

An aerial view