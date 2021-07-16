Temporary traffic lights will be put in place close to the Stumble Inn pub, although no diversions will be necessary to accommodate the work, which is to install new electricity cable. “Moderate” disruption is expected.

East Cleft Road, the small cobbled street next to the pub, will be closed to traffic. The work has been scheduled to begin at the same time as Sunderland’s schools break up for the summer holidays.

However, there is already considerable disruption in the area. Chester Road is used by thousands of drivers daily, just before or after they cross the Wearmouth Bridge.

Motorists will soon face disruption at, clockwise from top left, Queen Alexandra Bridge, Northern Spire Bridge, the bottom of Chester Road and the bottom of Hylton Road.

The Wearmouth Bridge is currently in greater demand as the Queen Alexandra Bridge is closed to southbound traffic, with work is not due to be completed until August 14.

Meanwhile traffic heading south on the Northern Spire Bridge can not then head left in an easterly direction towards the city centre. This is due to ongoing work on the new £60 million dual carriageway. Vehicles currently are being diverted to Ford and Pennywell.

Matters are made worse because another popular route to both the Wearmouth and Queen Alexandra Bridges, Trimdon Street beside B & Q, is also currently subject to roadworks and delays.

This is also to accommodate the new dual carriageway, which the council’s website says has a target opening of “Autumn 2021”. It is part of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC) Phase 3.

More roadworks will be in place at the bottom of Chester Road near the university.

Nearby Farringdon Row, usually an alternative route, is also closed to vehicles.

The good news for motorists is that roadworks on Stockton Road, beside Park Lane bus interchange, have now been completed.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: “The works at A183 Chester Road are Northern PowerGrid utility works involving the installation of new electricity cable.

“Multiway signals will be in place to facilitate the works and East Cleft Road will be closed to vehicles but no diversions are necessary for these works.

“These works have been programmed during the school summer break to mitigate traffic disruption.”