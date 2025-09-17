Michael Portillo checks out new Metro fleet for 200 Years of The Railways series

Railway enthusiast Michael Portillo has been checking out the new Metro fleet.

The new Metro train has featured in a new two-part series – Michael Portillo’s 200 Years of The Railways - which is currently airing on BBC Two.

Michael Portillo has been checking out the new Metro fleet

Portillo, who has become renowned for his documentary programmes, took a trip on the Stadler train, before trying out the state-of-the-art and fully immersive Metro driver training simulator.

The first episode featuring the new Metro train was shown on BBC Two last night, Tuesday 16 September, and is also available to watch on iPlayer.

The programme has been made to mark 200th anniversary of railways, with the first steam-hauled passenger service running on a public railway from Stockton to Darlington in 1825.

You can catch the series on iPlayer

Two one-hour specials see Michael Portillo travel by train to the North East and North West of England, investigating what the railways have done for us over the past 200 years, and exploring what the railways' role could be in the future.

Metro operator Nexus said it was great that its new trains had been featured on national TV for millions of viewers to see as part such an important anniversary for the industry.

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “It was brilliant to welcome Michael Portillo on board our new Metro trains. This was a great opportunity for us to showcase the new trains to a national TV audience of millions.

“This is a hugely significant year as the railways mark their 200th anniversary, so for Metro to be part of a programme about that, at such an important time in its own history, is amazing.

“It was great to meet Michael and explain the features and benefits of our new trains, which are going to be transformative in terms comfort and quality for our customers and our own workforce.

“Our Metro driver simulator was also shown in the programme. This is a fantastic piece of immersive training technology and it vital for us to deliver driver training on the new Metro trains.”

The presenter took on a driver simulator

Paul Patrick, Managing Director of Stadler Rail Service UK, said: “As the Tyne and Wear Metro transitions to a brand new fleet and following recent announcements about transport investment in the north east, now is a very exciting time for rail in the region.

“It’s fantastic that Michael Portillo – one of the UK’s highest profile supporters of rail travel – had the opportunity to travel on one of the new trains and was able to see for himself how they’re vastly improving the passenger experience for rail passengers in this part of the world.”

Portillo began his Metro journey at Central station in Newcastle where he boarded the Stadler Metro train.

During the journey he found out more about the modern features that the new trains offer.

When he arrived in South Shields he visited the Nexus Learning Centre, where he was put through his paces in the Metro driver simulator.

And he proved a dab hand at Metro driving, wowing the instructors at how quickly he was able to master the controls.

Metro driver trainer Michael Darling talked him through the new train’s operating systems and controls, before testing his reactions using simulated weather and even a reaction test by simulating an obstruction on the track in the form of a cow.

The new Portillo TV series - 200 Years of The Railways – is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now.