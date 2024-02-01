Mental health fundraiser in memory of Sunderland taxi driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser takes place this weekend for a safe space for people to talk about their mental health in memory of a much-loved Sunderland dad.

Ray Bradford, 55, a taxi driver from Springwell, took his own life in February 2020.

His family said he had faced struggles in his life to cope with anxiety around his health, and feeling like he couldn’t talk to others about his problems.

Ray's Corner is in memory of Sunderland dad Ray Bradford

His death devastated wife Deborah and daughters Rachel and Nicole, but they have channelled their grief to help others.

Working alongside Washington Mind, who they said have been a great support to the family, they set up Ray's Corner, which has already won an award for its work.

The pop-up stand travels to places such as Stadium of Light, Everyone Active Centres and Sunderland Empire and is a safe space where people can access support.

Ray's Corner is for anyone to access, either for themselves or if they are concerned for others, and is a way to find information about accessing support and local services. It's also hoped that by being at places such as the Stadium of Light it will encourage more men to seek support.

From left: Ray's daughter Nicole, sister Jean Stewart, daughter Rachel and wife Deborah with Ray's Corner

Deborah says the corner has given the family comfort in the toughest of times.

"We feel so proud when we see his name," she said.

Ray's parents have both since passed away and they asked for donations to be made to Washington Mind to help other families.

"We have had a lot of loss and bereavement in the past few years to deal with, but this helps keeps Ray's memory alive," said Deborah.

"The stand is manned by Washington Mind, but every time a family member spots it at somewhere like the Empire we all text each other. Talking and communication is so important in suicide prevention and a lot of people have accessed the stand, even if it's just to pick up a leaflet, it all helps.

"Washington Mind supports people in the worst of circumstances, it's really special."

Ray was an independent taxi driver, but a Station Taxis driver has since taken over his old taxi, No 86, and Deborah say they also find comfort in spotting the taxi out and about.

Saturday's fundraiser will take place at Humbledon and Plains Farm Club and is already sold out, but the family hope it will be the first of many fundraisers for Ray's Corner.

It will be attended by Ray's friends and family, taxi drivers and Washington Mind and will feature a raffle, sponsored chest wax and more.

Deborah said: "We are really looking forward to it and hope to do more. We limited the tickets to 250, but we could have sold that number twice over. It will be a real celebration of his life."

Jacqui Reeves, chief executive at Washington Mind, said: “Ray was a close, loving family man and he had many friends and family around him. He felt unable to talk about the true extent of his feelings and as these feelings built up over time Ray ended his life and his suicide was a great shock to all who loved him.

“Ray’s Corner has been set up in memory of Ray. For those who knew him – for his name to be linked closely with suicide prevention and to help get the message across that men need to hear. That reaching out is not weak – but is a sign of strength.

“Washington Mind is grateful to Deb, Rachel and Nicole for allowing us to be a part of their story – for supporting us in making a difference.”

Washington Mind has been delivering mental health and well-being support in the area since 1981 with the mission of working in partnership with the community to promote recovery and improve mental health and well-being.

If you are worried about someone or struggling yourself please visit https://wellbeinginfo.org/self-help/mental-health/crisis/