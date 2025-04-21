Men's mental health in the spotlight at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Issues affecting men’s mental health, such as alcoholism, masculinity and recovery, were in the spotlight at the Beacon of Light.

Kieron Brady speaks at the event | Submitted

Foundation of Light’s Game of II Halves conference attracted more than 200 people to join a discussion on the men’s mental health epidemic at the venue.

The relaunch of the event featured guest speakers with experience and knowledge on various topics related to mental wellbeing, including alcoholism, masculinity, and recovery, before closing with a panel discussion and question and answer session hosted by former BBC Look North presenter, Jeff Brown.

Kieron Brady, a former Sunderland AFC player whose career was cut short at 21, spoke about his history with alcohol abuse, journey to recovery, and work helping others afflicted alcoholism.

“I’m delighted to have joined such a diverse range of speakers in trying to highlight so many of the challenges that society faces,” said the 53-year-old on his role in the event.

Panelists l to r, Jon Rees, Mark Ord, Steve Brindley, Kieron Brady, Kathy McKenna, Jeff Brown | Submitted

“I think empowering people and trying to destigmatise elements around mental health are just parts of the ongoing process.

“We’re in the midst of an epidemic in this country. All of the figures tragically point to this city being a major sufferer, in a very collective sense of, of issues surrounding drugs, alcohol, and suicide.

“I see my role as an ex-player who is often given a platform on which to speak around recovery as a privileged position.”

Dr Mark Ord on stage | Submitted

Alongside Kieron was Dr Mark Ord and Dr Jon Rees of the University of Sunderland, who delivered presentations on the evolution of male competitive behaviour and depression, alcoholism, and recovery.

Kathy McKenna, a training manager at Washington Mind, joined the speakers as part of the panel discussion, taking questions from the attendees.

Steve Brindley, who leads on the Game of II Halves project at the Foundation of Light, said: “The project is geared around male self-harm and breaking down some of the stigma around male suicide, which is particularly prevalent in this area.

“One of the project’s key calendar events is to hold an annual conference. Hopefully, what we have achieved today, is to have positive engagement, get people talking, and have that conversation.

“In its basic form, that’s what this conference was. It was a conversation talking about the things that people need to be talking about to start hammering down some of the issues we have around this subject.”