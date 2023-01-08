Retired engineer Geoff Forster, 62, had seen his weight rocket to 19-and-a-half stone, with his sugar-fuelled diet also resulting in him him developing type 2 diabetes.

It was following this diagnosis and no longer being able to do the sport he loved that Geoff decided in September 2021 to enrol at the Bethany City Church branch of Slimming World Sunderland and he has now reached his target weight of 12 stone 11 pounds.

He said: “Chocolate is a big weakness of mine and my doctor told me I had developed diabetes. It was while on holiday in the Lake District that I realised I had to do something as I felt so sluggish.

"I didn’t go walking in the hills as I was concerned I wouldn’t be able to do it. My weight was also affecting my passion for sailing, which I’ve enjoyed since I was 17. By this time I had hardly done any sailing for fear of capsizing my boat or falling overboard, knowing full-well I wouldn’t get back in without major help."

Since losing the weight, Geoff now “feels like a different person”, has started jogging and has bought a new wardrobe of clothes.

He said: “I feel so much better, both physically and mentally. My most recent tests show my blood sugar levels have dropped right down and I’m nowhere near even pre-diabetic levels.

Geoff Forster before and after he lost nearly seven stone of excess weight.

"I’ve lost four inches off my waist and it’s great to be able to buy new clothes. Previously I would really struggle to find clothes which would fit.”

What pleased Geoff most is being able to return to the water and enjoy sailing with his grown-up daughter.

Geoff added: “After losing the weight, I bought myself a sailing dinghy and I have been able to return to the sport I love. I’ve also been back to the Lake District and enjoyed walking in the hills.

"I feel so good now, like I’ve been given my life back. I used to get real problems with my knees and that has also gone. My aim is to ensure I stay at my target weight.”

Geoff Forster with a pair of the jeans he used to wear before losing nearly seven stone.

While Geoff now leads a much more active life, he credits the radical change to his diet after joining Slimming World as the reason behind his initial weight loss.

He said: “I was mainly eating junk food such as fish and chips, pizzas, pies, curries and kebabs. I loved anything sweet, particularly chocolate. I now love fruit and vegetables and everything I eat is prepared fresh.

"In the morning I’ll have cereal and a banana followed by a jacket potato and for evening meal I’ll have something like fish or chicken with plenty of vegetables.

Geoff Forster feels like he has "got his life back" after losing nearly seven stone.

"If I fancy a snack then I will have fruit.”

While shedding the pounds was down to Geoff’s own determination, he said he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of Slimming World and his consultant Gill Whitfield.

He added: “Slimming World really gave me the information and motivation to reach my target weight.”

Geoff Forster said he feels "like a different person".

Geoff Forster before his weight loss.