Fans Museum pays tribute to unsung heroes of Sunderland AFC's 1973 FA Cup win for 50th anniversary

This May marks half a century since the Division Two under-dogs overcame the mighty Leeds United in one of the most thrilling – and unexpected – victories that Wembley’s Twin Towers had ever witnessed.

Images from the game – Porterfield’s goal, Monty’s astonishing double save, Bob Stoke sprinting across the pitch – are seared into the memories of generations of Sunderland fans, even those born long after the glorious day.

And the names of those lucky enough to make it onto the hallowed turf of the national stadium have become the stuff of legend.

Michael Ganley (front centre) welcomes former Sunderland captain and F A Cup winner Bobby Kerr (left) and former F A Cup squad member John Lathan with Museum volunteers and guests, including John's wife Lauren

But the likes of Richie Pitt, Dave Watson and Ron Guthrie didn’t get there on their own.

And as the anniversary of the big day approaches, the Fans’ Museum is honouring the players whose names are less remembered for their still vitally important contribution to the campaign.

First to be invited in was John Lathan, who is visiting Sunderland from his home in the US with wife Lauren. The talented inside right clocked up 53 appearances for The Lads, and scored 14 goals, between 1969 and 1974.

‘I was really happy and excited for the lads’

John Lathan played twice in Sunderland's FA Cup run

But he made just two appearances during the FA Cup campaign, coming on to replace an injured Micky Horswill in a 2-0 third round replay victory over Notts County at Roker Park and then starting the following fixture, a 1-1 home draw against Reading.

John, now 70, admitted he had been disappointed not to make it to the final but had still been overjoyed for his team-mates and was delighted to have played his part in arguably the club’s finest hour.

"I didn’t play in the final but I was really happy and excited for the lads who did and to see what they did,” he said.

“The pressure was on them but they did a great job and I was proud to have contributed as part of the team, even though I did not play – it was a real squad effort.”

Sunderland's 1973 - 74 squad. John Lathan is fourth from left in the back row

John, who was last on Wearside last year, when the 1973 FA Cup squad was awarded the Freedom of the City of Sunderland, was reunited with his Roker Park captain Bobby Kerr on his visit to the Fan’s Museum.

Also present were a number of his former Sunderland schoolboys team-mates, including old pal Eddie Davison, who helped organise the visit after reconnecting with John via Facebook.

‘We are celebrating people who were part of the full squad’

"My daughter bought me a computer, I put John’s name in and it just popped up,” he said.

John holds his Freedom of the City certificate

“He was on the phone to me within ten minutes.”

Museum Founder Michael Ganley is looking forward to highlighting the contribution of some of the other less well-known players as preparations for the 50th anniversary celebration ramp up.

“January 13 was the first match of the campaign and January 14 is our first home game of the year, so it is a great opportunity to get people in,” he said.