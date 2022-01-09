Meet the North East barber who gave free haircuts to those in need on Christmas Day
A North East barber gave homeless and vulnerable people in the region a haircut for free on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
The act of kindness has become something of a tradition for barber Hassan Hawleri, who has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years.
The haircuts were all done for free, with Hassan taking to the streets across the Sunderland and Hartlepool areas over the festive period to cut hair – highlighting that people were “over the moon” to receive a haircut.
Hassan, who owns Red Sea3 Barbers in Wheatley Hill, has explained that giving haircuts to those in need across the festive period is his way of giving back. He also revealed his plans for the Christmas 2022.
The father-of-three said: “It is something that I’ve always done on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years now, I just want to help people who don’t have a lot of money.
"I like to help people, I’m lucky that I’ve got my own business so that’s why every Christmas I’m never in the house with my family, I don’t normally see my three children until late on Christmas Day.
“Money is hard for people, especially around Christmas time so they are all over the moon when I get to give them a haircut for free – it isn’t about the money for me.
"I plan to try and cover as many homeless people and care homes across Sunderland, Peterlee and Hartlepool this year.”