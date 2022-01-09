'Look after grandad Bradley' - Gemma Lowery heartbroken following death of her 'hero' dad

Gemma Lowery said on The Bradley Lowery Foundation’s Facebook page that her father Howard Stonebank passed away on Friday night (January 7) after a short battle against cancer.

In the moving post, she described how Howard and Bradley, from Blackhall, who died aged six in 2017 after a long fight against neuroblastoma cancer, were inseparable.

Gemma wrote: “Last night at 9:15pm heaven gained another angel and another piece of my heart has gone.

“My dad, Bradley's grandad, my hero, my rock passed away after a short battle with cancer.

“There are no words to describe how heart broken we are as a family but we take comfort knowing he is out of pain and is reunited back with Brad.

"They were inseparable when on earth and I know they will be with each other now.

“I miss you already dad, I will always be your little girl and you will always be my hero.

Gemma Lowery has paid tribute following the death of her dad. Picture Richard Ponter

“Look after grandad Bradley.”

Only months after Bradley’s passing, Howard had pictures of him in Sunderland and England football kits tattooed onto each of his arms in tribute.

Less than two weeks ago, Gemma celebrated her and husband Carl’s first Christmas with their new baby daughter Gracie-Mae.

But in the social media post, she said it was also a bittersweet time as it was her last with her dad due to his terminal cancer.

Bradley and Gemma Lowery.

Gemma said: “As a family we made the most of it and had a lovely day making special memories that will last a lifetime.”

