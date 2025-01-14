Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johanna Brass had lost her confidence and had seen a deterioration in her health after putting on weight but after losing her excess pounds through Slimming World Sunderland she has now set-up her own group to help others to do the same.

Johanna, 55, from Easington Lane, saw her self-esteem begin to decline after putting on weight.

Johanna Brass after her weight loss. | Johanna Brass.

She said: “Putting on weight certainly affected my confidence. As your weight goes up your confidence certainly goes down.

“No one wants to get invited to a wedding and not be able to wear the dress they want.

“My self-esteem was dwindling, energy levels dropping and my relationship with food was turning towards convenience food.

“I was avoiding clothes shopping and battling a lack of self-belief.”

It was after seeing a photograph of herself that she was unhappy with that Johanna decided to enrol at Slimming World’s Easington Lane group.

With the support of her peers, Johanna rediscovered her love for cooking, creating delicious meals like lamb kebabs, chicken shawarma, beef curry, and her beloved family Sunday roasts.

She also embraced Slimming World’s Body Magic program, taking part in activities such as yoga, body conditioning to dance and “Strictly Come Dancing” sessions.

Johanna lost two stone and now feels “so much better physically and mentally”. Since losing the weight she has taken part in two Great North Run events.

Johanna Brass after taking part in the Great North Run. | Johanna Brass

After experiencing the benefits first-hand, Johanna has now decided to set-up her own Slimming World group to support other people to lose weight.

Johanna has undertaken Slimming World’s consultant training programme.

She said: “Having seen the difference it has made to me I now want to help inspire others to go on their own weight-loss journey.”

Starting on January 30, Johanna’s Slimming World Group will now take place every Thursday at 5.30pm at Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall.

Johanna added: “The support you get from your Slimming World peers is the key to people losing weight. It’s like having a couple of dozen like minded cheerleaders supporting you.”

Anyone who is interested in joining Johanna’s group can either turn up on the night of one of her sessions or call her on 07984421468.