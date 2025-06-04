Sunderland will mark Windrush Day with a community celebration with SAFC legends, memorabilia, free Caribbean food, music and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on June 22, Windrush Day commemorates the contributions of migrants to the post-war economy, specifically African-Caribbeans who began arriving on the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.

Gary Bennett MBE | Getty Images

A special event is being held slightly earlier on Friday, June 20, at The Fans Museum as Sunderland marks the national day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free for the event, which takes place from 10.30am to 5pm, and sees Age UK working in partnership with ACCANE (African Caribbean Community Association North East) and the Fans Museum to host a joyful day of music, sport, storytelling, and shared heritage.

Tracy Collins, CEO of Age UK Sunderland. said: “This free, family-friendly event will bring together communities from across the city in a spirited tribute to the resilience, achievements, and cultural legacy of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

“The day will spotlight the rich contributions of Caribbean communities to British life—especially through football—with a special focus on Black players whose families were shaped by the Windrush journey.

“Guests will have the rare chance to meet Sunderland legends Gary Bennett, Reuben Agboola, and Howard Gayle, explore iconic memorabilia, and hear inspiring stories of legacy and triumph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy added: “This is more than a celebration—it’s a joyful act of remembrance and recognition. The Windrush generation helped shape modern Britain, and we want to create a day that honours their legacy, connects generations, and builds pride in the incredible contributions made by Caribbean communities to our city and beyond.”

Event Highlights:

The event takes place at the Fans Museum | Sunderland Echo

10:30am – 12:00pm: Museum tours, shirt try-on sessions, and meet-the-players

12:00pm – 1:30pm: Free Caribbean food and live music

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Dance class and community fashion show

2:30pm – 3:45pm: Player stories with facilitated Q&A

4:00pm: Arrival of Windrush FC – a youth football team led by the African Caribbean community