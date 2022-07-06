Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Commonwealth Games is due to open in Birmingham on July 28 and the baton, which represents the link between those nations in involved, will see 14 baton-bearers from the city carry the baton along the seafront before it goes on display at a free celebratory event at Cliffe Park.

Over the last 294 days the baton has been on an epic journey visiting 68 of the Commonwealth countries involved in the games.

Each baton-bearer has been chosen due to their inspirational efforts, often in the face of adversity. One of those is hairdresser Nicola Wood, who expanded her services and expertise into the wig industry after her treatment for cancer led to her own body image concerns.

She has since become a pioneer for hair-loss, supporting over 10,000 clients and young people. She has also won several awards, raised many thousands of pounds for charities and become an ambassador for the industry.

Nicola said: “I feel so very honoured to be taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is a very humbling moment in my life to be able to represent both the hair loss community and the Queen in my hometown.

"My journey with the baton will be truly symbolic of women's medical hair loss journeys and a reminder that no one needs to do it alone. Myself and the Wonderful Wig Company are here to support fellow women every step of the way."

"It’s an honour to have the work of the Wonderful Wig Company recognised and held in such high regard. I would like to use this opportunity to speak directly to anyone experiencing medical hair loss or alopecia themselves: you are not alone and we stand with you.”

Christine Ritchie, who works as service manager for the Salvation Army's Swan Lodge Lifehouse in Sunderland which looks after more than 65 homeless adults.

Another carrier is Emma Burrow, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer when she developed Hodgkin's Lymphona for the fourth time.

Despite the initial prognosis, Emma went into remission almost seven years ago after being given a stem cell transplant from a Portuguese donor and palliative chemo to assist her terminal condition.

A side effect of her condition has resulted in Emma having to have both hips, a knee, an elbow and both shoulders replaced. Despite this, she managed to complete the Great North Run in 2019, raising more than £4000 for the Anthony Nolan Trust, a charity which makes “lifesaving connections between patients in need and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells”.

Emma Burrow was given a terminal cancer diagnosis but is currently in remission.

Emma, who works for the NHS, said: "I’m incredibly proud to have been nominated and accepted to be a baton-bearer. I've had a very difficult and complex cancer journey and to have the privilege of taking part in this event really does show how far I have come. I will enjoy every second of it."

John Savage was nominated as a baton-bearer after leading his nursing team through the challenges of the last two years during the Covid pandemic.

The nomination described John as “an inspirational leader who has led the nursing workforce under extremely difficult situations over the last two years and positively challenged them to achieve the best patient care”.

The nomination went on to describe John as someone who “motivates and enthuses drive and determination in people to uphold care and compassion”.

John Savage was described in his nomination as "an inspirational leader in the NHS".

He said: "I’m incredibly proud to have been nominated and accepted to be a baton-bearer.”

Christine Ritchie has been selected as a result of her charity work as service manager for the Salvation Army's Swan Lodge Lifehouse in Sunderland.

The lodge looks after more than 65 homeless adults.

The nomination described Christine as “an extraordinary asset to the Salvation Army” who is “selfless and always goes the extra mile and encourages everyone to be the best version of themselves”.Christine said: "I’m delighted to be taking part in this historic event and was completely taken aback by being nominated and chosen for the event. I am very proud to represent Swan Lodge Salvation Army and will be doing this for my lads and lasses and the staff at Swan Lodge."

Melanie Nichols has been selected for her community work, particularly during the Covid pandemic

Described as a “super star who kept us all going” Melanie provided lockdown food and activity packs and now runs support sessions four times a week for carers and their kids.

Melanie Nichols was described in her nomination as a "super star who kept us all going during lockdowns".

As well as bringing up her four grandchildren, amazingly Melanie also managed to find the time to set up and run a support group for other kinship carers and more recently has set up a charity ‘More than Grandparents’ which supports around 300 kinship carers and their families in the North East. Melanie said: "I was really ecstatic when I heard I’d been chosen to be a baton-bearer but really humbled too. It means all the more to me because it was my kinship carers who nominated me and I’m really looking forward to it."

The Baton will begin its journey through Sunderland at 6.12pm on Thursday July 14, setting off from the University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Centre before skirting around the historic 1300-year-old St Peter's Church in Monkwearmouth

It is due to pass the National Glass Centre and then head along Sunderland's seafront where it’s due to arrive at Cliff Park at 6.45pm where it will be present until 7.15pm.

To mark the arrival of the baton there will be an Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun session at Cliffe Park from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, with lots of free fun activities for families to join in with.

Active Sunderland will be joined by partners including British Triathlon with their activation zone, North East Sports, Everyone Active and AAA sports who will help deliver soft tennis, football and penalty shoot outs.

Local schools will also be taking part in a baton relay and netball competition.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's incredibly moving to read the stories of the Baton-bearers, the challenges they have overcome and the brilliant contribution they continue to make to their communities. Each has been chosen because of their own inspirational story and background, and the contribution they have made to their local community."The Queen’s Baton Relay is a brilliant opportunity to recognise and thank these truly inspirational people for the amazing things they have done and continue to do, and I'd encourage everyone to come along to cheer on the baton-bearers as they carry the baton along our beautiful seafront.

"It's also an opportunity for people to experience some of the buzz and excitement around the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then enjoy all the activities on offer at the fabulous free celebration event at Cliffe Park."

Road closures will be in place along the route between 5.30pm and 7pm.