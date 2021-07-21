The quick thinking staff used food to entice the four to five-month-old kitten, who has since been aptly named Arriva, where he was caught and placed in an office until the end of the day, when an employee then took him home for the night.

Volunteers from Cat Protection’s East Northumberland Branch were called the following day and the kitten was taken into care.

Staff at the Go North East Bus Depot spotted Arriva running under buses and cars at Sunderland's Park Lane interchange.

Sascha commented: “We are extremely grateful to the staff at Go Northeast for taking care of Arriva and calling us in to help.

“He is only about four or five months old and it would have been difficult to fend for himself.

“He was a little underweight but, thankfully, not in too bad condition and he has slowly been putting on weight.

“He’s a confident little boy who loves playing, ping pong balls are his favourite. He is also an affectionate lap cat once play time is over.”

Arriva is now ready to be adopted after recovering from his ordeal.

Since being rescued, Arriva has been neutered, microchipped, received his vaccinations along with flea treatment and is now ready for someone to give him a new home.

Sascha added: “He is quite excitable and gets carried away easily so would be best suited to a home with no children or older children only.

"He's very gentle but does believe hands are for playing with but he's only young so I'm sure he'll learn hands are not playthings.

“He seems to like dogs. When he sees our border collie in the garden through the pen window, he gets very excited, paws at the windows and chirps, so I think he has probably been around a friendly dog.”

If anyone is interested in adopting Arriva, then members of the public can contact the East Northumberland adoption line on 07972 658386 or email: [email protected]

