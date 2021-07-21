4. Pop Recs and more, 170-173 High Street West

Pop Recs culture hub is preparing to open its doors in its new home after breathing life into an historic city centre building. Four years after work began on saving the dilapidated 170-173 High Street West buildings, it’s preparing to host its first gig in its new home. What was once the home of the very first Binns store in the 1840s, which spawned a household name chain, is taking shape as the new Pop Recs after painstaking restoration works by owners, Tyne and Wear Building Preservation Trust. The Pop Recs building is at the centre of three buildings, which are all undergoing major restoration as part of the city’s Heritage Action Zone, which has also seen the transformation of Mackie’s Corner. The building to the left of Pop Recs will be home to the Sunshine Co-operative who will move from its base at the Eagle Buildings to sell a whole host of locally-sourced foods. The building to the right, meanwhile, will be a cafe with its own training kitchen to help young people from a host of backgrounds to gain experience in the hospitality industry.

Photo: jpi media